13 Affordable and Intoxicating Fragrance Mists That Can Replace Your Expensive Perfume

I’ve waxed poetic about my love for perfume time and time again. As someone who almost never wears makeup and avoids acrylic nails like the plague, it’s the one beauty vice I never feel bad about indulging in. Plus, who doesn’t want to smell like paradise in a bottle on any given day (especially the hard ones)? The only caveat is that perfume is kind-of expensive, making perfume mist a worthy addition to anyone’s collection.

For the most part, brands with iconic scents usually pair their eau de parfum with a body spray, thus making it easier to stick with a signature scent. But for the most part, fragrance mists are in a league all their own, with scent stories that not only rival the pricier cult favorites but take the pressure off your wallet too. I’m personally invested in, well, anything from Bath and Body Works, who I’ve long considered the authority of inexpensive smell-goods. However, there are so many other standout bottles I find myself drawn to as well because they cover the gamut of my many moods. Some days I want to smell like vacation in a bottle. And sometimes I want to smell like the left-over steam coming from my shower. Variety is the spice of life, right?

The only downside of a fragrance mist compared to perfume is that because it has a lower concentration of fragrance, which means you may feel the need to apply more throughout the day. However, if the trade-off is a fraction of a typical perfume price, I’d say it’s still worth having on your dresser. So if you want the best of the best, here are some of today’s most buzzed-about perfume mists that may just replace that fancy bottle you love so much.

Bath and Body Works Gingham Fragrance Mist

The brand’s newest scent is a fresh blend of florals and citrus.

$14.50 at Bath & Body Works

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gioia Hair & Body Mist

Transport yourself to the Mediterranean Sea whenever you spritz on this aquatic-inspired blend of cool mint, brown sugar, and Italian lemon.

$30 at Sephora

Philosophy Living Grace Satin-Finish Body Oil Mist

Lily of the valley and musk notes combine for a warm, fresh-out-the-shower, powdery floral scent.

$30 at Sephora

Rituals The Ritual of Hammam Revitalizing Hair & Body Mist

Alcohol-free and formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this head-to-toe spray is an invigorating mix of eucalyptus and rosemary.

$19.50 at Rituals

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Body Fragrance Mist

When I first started wearing this pistachio and caramel-scented mist, I constantly had people walking past my desk and asking where they could get a bottle of their own.

$32 at Sephora

The Body Shop English Dawn Gardenia Fragrance Mist

I’m a sucker for gardenias, and this body mist is a subtle, yet effective way to feed my obsession.

$15 at The Body Shop

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi All Over Body Spray

If you’re looking for a super-light, citrusy scent with just enough punch, this fruity-floral scent is a must-have.

$68 at Sephora

Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Paradise Fragrance Mist

Want tropical island in a bottle for your next getaway? Look no further than this limited-edition version of the brand’s original Bombshell fragrance.

$25 at Victoria’s Secret

Bath and Body Works On The Waves Fragrance Mist

Notes of mandarin, water lily, and driftwood will make you want to book a beach trip stat.

$14.50 at Bath and Body Works

Bath and Body Works Lavender & Cotton Flower Fragrance Mist

Lavender, vanilla, and sandalwood are the anecdote to warding off stressful vibes in the middle of a chaotic vibe.

$14.50 at Bath and Body Works

Diptyque Do Son Body Mist

The white lotus extract in this mist provides a moisturizing benefit to the skin, but still dries into a powdery, non-sticky finish.

$55 at Nordstrom

Good Chemistry Daydreamer Body Spray

A vegan, essential oil-based blend of sea salt and juicy pineapple that smells good enough to eat.

$8.50 at Target

Pacifica Tahitian Gardenia Hair & Body Mist

When you blend vanilla notes with lighter floral ones, you’ve got a scent that leaves an impression without going overboard and feeling too heavy.

$9.89 at Target