Under $100 Perfume Gift Sets For The Fragrance Fanatic on Your List

Believe it or not, but 2020 is almost over, which means the hectic holiday shopping season is already in full swing. There is certainly no shortage of beauty gift sets to be found, whether you’re shopping for your beauty-obsessed BFF or simply want to treat yourself with some new luxe products wrapped in cute packaging (because, why not)? Some of the best perfume gift sets of 2020 are already available, so it’s a good time to get a jump start on your seasonal shopping before the hectic holiday season and Black Friday/Cyber Monday week officially kicks off. Fragrance is not only entirely personal, but it’s also a member of the beauty category that tends to fall on the pricier side, compared to cosmetics, hair tools, and even prestige skincare. However, there are plenty of adorable bundles priced affordably, so you don’t have to drain your entire savings account to give your friends, family, and anyone else who loves perfume a gift they’ll absolutely fall in love with.

As a self-professed perfume addict, I’ll admit that while I’m fairly loyal to my two signature scents — Byredo’s M/Mink and Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille — I also love to experiment with fragrances as well. Gift sets are a great opportunity to try something new without dropping a fortune on a full-sized bottle for yourself or to turn on a friend to their new go-to. I mean, who doesn’t like to smell nice? Besides, the smaller-sized perfumes in the below bundles are also great for your jet-setter friends who travel non-stop (when we’re allowed to again, that is.), but aren’t exactly keen on the idea of toting their fragile perfumes around with them on trips.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Le Labo Discoveries Gift Set

For those curious about Le Labo’s fragrances, this gift set is the perfect way to find your signature scent without spending the money on a full bottle.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Couture To Go Gift Set

This two-piece fragrance gift set includes two of the revived label’s original fragrances: one Viva la Juicy EDP spray and one Gold Couture EDP spray.

Cartier La Panthère Perfume Gift Set

The luxe packaging that this gift set comes wrapped in is almost as delightful as the beautiful fragrance inside.

Diptyque Baies & L’Ombre dans L’Eau Set

This ridiculously adorable limited edition gift set comes with a mini perfume, scented candle, and luxe shower gel.

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Deluxe Mini Coffret Set This sleek gift set offers perfume aficionados a taste of luxury without a steep price tag.

Abel Discoveries Fragrance Set

This premium gift set contains seven all-natural scents, including Red Santal and Cobalt Amber.

Ulta Scents for the Season Gift Set

Ulta’s curated gift set includes mini sizes of some of their best-selling fragrances, including Versace’s Bright Crystal and Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue.