Under $60 Perfume Gift Sets For The Fragrance Fanatic in Your Life

Believe it or not, but 2019 is almost over, which means the hectic holiday shopping season is literally, right around the corner. There is certainly no shortage of beauty gift sets to be found, whether you’re shopping for your beauty-obsessed BFF or simply want to treat yourself with some new luxe products wrapped in cute packaging (because, why not)? Some of the best perfume gift sets of 2019 are already available, so it’s a good time to get a jump start on your seasonal shopping before the hectic holiday season and Black Friday/Cyber Monday week officially kicks off. Fragrance is not only entirely personal, but it’s also a member of the beauty category that tends to fall on the pricier side, compared to cosmetics, hair tools and even prestige skincare. However, there are plenty of adorable bundles priced affordably, so you don’t have to drain your entire savings account to give your friends, family, and anyone else who loves perfume a gift they’ll absolutely fall in love with.

As a self-professed perfume addict, I’ll admit that while I’m fairly loyal to my two signature scents — Byredo’s M/Mink and Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille — I also love to experiment with fragrances as well. Gift sets are a great opportunity to try something new without dropping a fortune on a full-sized bottle for yourself or to turn on a friend to their new go-to. I mean, who doesn’t like to smell nice? Besides, the smaller-sized perfumes in the below bundles are also great for your jettsetter friends who travel non-stop, but aren’t exactly keen on the idea of toting their fragile perfumes around with them on trips.

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Mini Duo Set

This festive two-piece set not only includes YSL’s coveted Must-floral fragrance, but it also comes complete with their signature Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick in the perfect holiday-ready red shade that flatters so many different skin tones.

Ariana Grande Thank U Next Perfume Gift Set

Ideal for any of your Ariana-obsessed friends, this best-selling perfume set is packaged for presenting. It includes the star’s Thank U Next Eau de Parfum, Thank U Next Eau de Parfum Mini, and a Thank U Next heart-shaped luggage tag.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Couture To Go Gift Set

This two-piece fragrance gift set includes two of the revived label’s original fragrances: one Viva la Juicy EDP spray and one Gold Couture EDP spray.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Gift Set

This dazzling gift box opens to reveal two mini perfume bottles filled with the cult-favorite sweet and spicy scent, along with a body wash and and body cream.

Elizabeth & James Nirvana Gift Set

This deluxe mini gift set includes both the Amethyst Eau de Parfum and French Grey Eau de Parfum scents. Both the fragrances exude a warm, tobacco-infused aroma that’s perfect for winter.

Maison Margiela Replica Memory Box

This luxe “memory box” contains ten miniature-sized fragrances of some of the label’s best-selling fragrances, including Lazy Sunday Morning, Beach Walk, Jazz Club, and Whispers in The Library.

Ulta Fragrance Crush Gift Set

Ideal for the friend who can never make up her mind, this deluxe set contains some of Ulta’s best-selling fragrances, so you can sample and find “the one” without investing in a pricey full size before you buy.

Soap and Glory Scent-Sational Gift Box

While technically not perfume, this festive gift box is chock full of the affordable brand’s deliciously scented bath and body products, along with a few skincare additions and eye masks to keep you glowing through the holidays.