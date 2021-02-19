StyleCaster
Share

The Best Signature Fragrance For Every Sign In the Zodiac

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Signature Fragrance For Every Sign In the Zodiac

Mia Maguire
by
The Best Signature Fragrance For Every Sign In the Zodiac
Photo: Courtesy of retailers. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

While I may not understand the ins and outs of astrology, I anxiously await the big reveal of my horoscope each month. All “accuracy” aside, I consider my horoscope as a forecast of sorts — a tentative guide to help me navigate whatever’s in store for the next day, week, or month. If you’re like me and put some degree of stock into astrology, you’re probably curious about what your zodiac sign says about your taste in fragrance, too.

As a Gemini, my sign is notoriously bad at making final decisions—or decisions of any kind, for that matter — but despite my fickle (okay, fine, flaky) tendencies, I’m (uncharacteristically) staunchly loyal to my signature scent (it’s Byredo’s M/Mink, in case you’re curious). With that being said, however, I still can’t help but be intrigued about what my astrological attributes ascribe as my olfactory match.

Just like your zodiac sign, the fragrance you choose to wear can also say a lot about who you are, what you like, and what mood you’re in at the moment. Besides, seeing as how our sense of smell is so closely connected to our memories and emotions, it only makes sense to use the zodiac as a guide to finding the fragrance that best complements you.

Whether you’re drawn to sultry musks, flirty florals, or spicy wood-heavy notes (or like to keep a solid rotation of different aromas on deck), we’re all drawn to particular fragrance profiles for a reason, and whether or not that reason aligns with the stars may be unclear, but, hey, it sure is fun to let it guide you in the journey of picking out your next signature scent. Read on to find out your perfect fragrance match (according to the stars at least.).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Aries

Image result for do son eau de toilette

Courtesy of Diptyque Paris.

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette

This bold fire sign commands a spicy fragrance that’s intense, intricate, and energetic — just like the Ram. Diptyque’s cult-favorite Do Son fragrance boasts a musk-spiked floral with notes of jasmine, tuberose, and orange blossom, culminating in a fierce concoction of competing fragrance profiles (perfect for the competitive sign).

Do Son Eau de Toilette $145
buy it

Taurus

STYLECASTER | Perfume for Zodiac Signs

Courtesy of Gucci.

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Tauruses are sensual, indulgent, and romantic. To channel the sign’s essence, opt for a warm, balanced fragrance with floral notes like Gucci Bloom.

Gucci Bloom $105
buy it

Gemini

STYLECASTER | Perfumes for Zodiac Signs

Courtesy of Tom Ford.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum

The multifaceted (and painfully indecisive) Gemini is best suited by a complex scent profile. Tom Ford’s distinctive Lost Cherry features notes of black cherry accord, almond, and roasted Tonka. The sweet and spicy scent has two different personalities — just like the twins.

Tom Ford Black Cherry $350
buy it

Cancer

STYLECASTER | Perfumes Zodiac Sign

Courtesy of Prada.

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

For the sweet and sensitive crab, there’s nothing like a sugary, vanilla-scented fragrance to complement the Cancer spirit. Prada’s caramel-spiked Candy perfume is the perfect match for this sign.

Prada Candy $350
buy it

Leo

STYLECASTER | Perfumes for Zodiac Signs

Courtesy of Maison Margiela.

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

Described to smell like “heady cocktails and cigars” this opulent, luxury fragrance is a match made in olfactory heaven for the confident, stylish and pride-driven Leo.

Margiela Replica $135
buy it

Virgo

STYLECASTER | Perfumes Zodiac Signs

Courtesy of Byredo.

Byredo Pulp Eau de Parfum

Fragranced marked by a blend of tart fruits and balanced with earthy base notes are ideal for complements for intense Virgo. Byredo’s Pulp fragrance is heady, yet perfectly balanced — just like the Earth planet’s nature.

Byredo Pulp $270
buy it

Libra

STYLECASTER | Perfume Zodiac Sign

Courtesy of Chloe.

Chloé Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine

As one of the most influential tastemakers in the zodiac, Libras may like to play with new trends, but their romantic side loves the classics. Channel the Libra spirit with a sexy, rose-scented fragrance like the iconic Chloe Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette.

Chloe Rose Tangerine $95
buy it

Scorpio

Atelier Cologne Oud Saphir

Courtesy of Atelier Cologne.

 Atelier Cologne Oud Saphir

Seductive Scorpios are authentic, passionate conversationalists who appreciate the power of expression through fragrance. The deep, woodsy notes you’ll experience with Oud Saphir pair well with the brave sun sign’s mysterious side.

Oud Saphir $290
buy it

Sagittarius

STYLECASTER | Perfumes Zodiac Sign

Courtesy of Jo Malone.

Jo Malone Dark Amber & Ginger Lily

This fire sign loves an adventure — whether it be through their travels, their look, or their fragrance lineup (it’s likely they won’t have just one perfume in their lineup). Fragrances with bold, heady notes like Jo Malone’s Dark Amber and Ginger Lily will please the discerning Sag.

Dark Amber & Ginger Lily $135
buy it

Capricorn

STYLECASTER | Perfumes Zodiac Signs

Courtesy of Chanel.

Straightforward Capricorns are suited best with clean, citrusy fragrances that underscore their attention to detail but their appreciation of order and tradition. Incense-inspired scents like Chanel’s Coco Noir will allure and delight the secretly sensual Cap.

Chanel Coco Noir $108+
buy it

Aquarius

STYLECASTER | Perfumes zodiac signs

Courtesy of Ellis Brooklyn.

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum

This water sign will naturally be drawn to aquatic notes reminiscent of freshly-washed sheets or the essence of an ocean breeze, like Ellis Brooklyn’s nostalgic Salt Eau de Parfum. 

Ellis Brooklyn Salt $105
buy it

Pisces

STYLECASTER | Best Perfumes Zodiac Signs

Courtesy of Skylar.

This creative, innovative, and confident sign also has a sweet side, which makes warm vanilla and musks scents like Skylar’s sultry yet sophisticated Vanilla Sky Eau de Toilette will be their best perfume match.

Sklylar Vanilla Sky $78
buy it

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share