The Best Signature Fragrance For Every Sign In the Zodiac

While I may not understand the ins and outs of astrology, I anxiously await the big reveal of my horoscope each month. All “accuracy” aside, I consider my horoscope as a forecast of sorts — a tentative guide to help me navigate whatever’s in store for the next day, week, or month. If you’re like me and put some degree of stock into astrology, you’re probably curious about what your zodiac sign says about your taste in fragrance, too.

As a Gemini, my sign is notoriously bad at making final decisions—or decisions of any kind, for that matter — but despite my fickle (okay, fine, flaky) tendencies, I’m (uncharacteristically) staunchly loyal to my signature scent (it’s Byredo’s M/Mink, in case you’re curious). With that being said, however, I still can’t help but be intrigued about what my astrological attributes ascribe as my olfactory match.

Just like your zodiac sign, the fragrance you choose to wear can also say a lot about who you are, what you like, and what mood you’re in at the moment. Besides, seeing as how our sense of smell is so closely connected to our memories and emotions, it only makes sense to use the zodiac as a guide to finding the fragrance that best complements you.

Whether you’re drawn to sultry musks, flirty florals, or spicy wood-heavy notes (or like to keep a solid rotation of different aromas on deck), we’re all drawn to particular fragrance profiles for a reason, and whether or not that reason aligns with the stars may be unclear, but, hey, it sure is fun to let it guide you in the journey of picking out your next signature scent. Read on to find out your perfect fragrance match (according to the stars at least.).

Aries

Diptyque Do Son Eau de Toilette

This bold fire sign commands a spicy fragrance that’s intense, intricate, and energetic — just like the Ram. Diptyque’s cult-favorite Do Son fragrance boasts a musk-spiked floral with notes of jasmine, tuberose, and orange blossom, culminating in a fierce concoction of competing fragrance profiles (perfect for the competitive sign).

Taurus

Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Tauruses are sensual, indulgent, and romantic. To channel the sign’s essence, opt for a warm, balanced fragrance with floral notes like Gucci Bloom.

Gemini

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau de Parfum

The multifaceted (and painfully indecisive) Gemini is best suited by a complex scent profile. Tom Ford’s distinctive Lost Cherry features notes of black cherry accord, almond, and roasted Tonka. The sweet and spicy scent has two different personalities — just like the twins.

Cancer

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum

For the sweet and sensitive crab, there’s nothing like a sugary, vanilla-scented fragrance to complement the Cancer spirit. Prada’s caramel-spiked Candy perfume is the perfect match for this sign.

Leo

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

Described to smell like “heady cocktails and cigars” this opulent, luxury fragrance is a match made in olfactory heaven for the confident, stylish and pride-driven Leo.

Virgo

Byredo Pulp Eau de Parfum

Fragranced marked by a blend of tart fruits and balanced with earthy base notes are ideal for complements for intense Virgo. Byredo’s Pulp fragrance is heady, yet perfectly balanced — just like the Earth planet’s nature.

Libra

Chloé Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine

As one of the most influential tastemakers in the zodiac, Libras may like to play with new trends, but their romantic side loves the classics. Channel the Libra spirit with a sexy, rose-scented fragrance like the iconic Chloe Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette.

Scorpio

Atelier Cologne Oud Saphir

Seductive Scorpios are authentic, passionate conversationalists who appreciate the power of expression through fragrance. The deep, woodsy notes you’ll experience with Oud Saphir pair well with the brave sun sign’s mysterious side.

Sagittarius

Jo Malone Dark Amber & Ginger Lily

This fire sign loves an adventure — whether it be through their travels, their look, or their fragrance lineup (it’s likely they won’t have just one perfume in their lineup). Fragrances with bold, heady notes like Jo Malone’s Dark Amber and Ginger Lily will please the discerning Sag.

Capricorn

Straightforward Capricorns are suited best with clean, citrusy fragrances that underscore their attention to detail but their appreciation of order and tradition. Incense-inspired scents like Chanel’s Coco Noir will allure and delight the secretly sensual Cap.

Aquarius

Ellis Brooklyn Salt Eau de Parfum

This water sign will naturally be drawn to aquatic notes reminiscent of freshly-washed sheets or the essence of an ocean breeze, like Ellis Brooklyn’s nostalgic Salt Eau de Parfum.

Pisces

This creative, innovative, and confident sign also has a sweet side, which makes warm vanilla and musks scents like Skylar’s sultry yet sophisticated Vanilla Sky Eau de Toilette will be their best perfume match.