The Best Peptide Serums for Giving Your Skin a Fresh Start This Spring

Scroll To See More Images

It feels like every day a new skincare “must-have” comes around promising a clear, firm face. It can be tough to tell fact from fiction. But when it comes to peptides, we now know dermatologists and other experts love the stuff. So, we rounded up some of the best peptide serum for smoothing fine lines and increasing collagen. Note: there’s absolutely nothing wrong with aging and the term “anti-aging” is a little offensive, TBH. But just because we’re not ashamed of having wrinkles doesn’t mean we don’t want to have our best skin ever.

Peptides or polypeptides, help your skin by telling it to produce more collagen. It’s like lying to your skin that you’re younger than you actually are. That’s crucial because after age 35, collagen production starts to slow down. Chemically, peptides are strings of amino acids that are often called the “building blocks” of your skin. Not only can they help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, but they can also protect against environmental damage from free radicals.

The most effective peptides are ones that you don’t rinse off your face, such as moisturizer, eye cream or serum. When the peptide trend first hit, prices were pretty steep. But now there are much more affordable, even drugstore, brands creating similar products, just with maybe less strength than you’d get from your a luxe brand. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Below, our favorites to get you started on your new peptide journey. Here’s to healthy-looking skin in 2020.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Serum

Dr. Jart+ Peptidin Radiance Serum

Dr. Roebuck’s Ningaloo Copper Peptide Firming Serum

Elemis Peptide4 Antioxidant Hydra-Serum

Olay Skin B3 + Peptides Wrinkle Correction Serum

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum

The Inkey List Collagen Booster Firming Peptide Serum

The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides 1%

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.