The Best Peptide Serums for Giving Your Skin a Fresh Start This Spring

The Best Peptide Serums for Giving Your Skin a Fresh Start This Spring

The Best Peptide Serums for Giving Your Skin a Fresh Start This Spring
Photo: ImaxTree.

It feels like every day a new skincare “must-have” comes around promising a clear, firm face. It can be tough to tell fact from fiction. But when it comes to peptides, we now know dermatologists and other experts love the stuff. So, we rounded up some of the best peptide serum for smoothing fine lines and increasing collagen. Note: there’s absolutely nothing wrong with aging and the term “anti-aging” is a little offensive, TBH. But just because we’re not ashamed of having wrinkles doesn’t mean we don’t want to have our best skin ever.

Peptides or polypeptides, help your skin by telling it to produce more collagen. It’s like lying to your skin that you’re younger than you actually are. That’s crucial because after age 35, collagen production starts to slow down. Chemically, peptides are strings of amino acids that are often called the “building blocks” of your skin. Not only can they help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, but they can also protect against environmental damage from free radicals.

The most effective peptides are ones that you don’t rinse off your face, such as moisturizer, eye cream or serum. When the peptide trend first hit, prices were pretty steep. But now there are much more affordable, even drugstore, brands creating similar products, just with maybe less strength than you’d get from your a luxe brand. And there’s nothing wrong with that. Below, our favorites to get you started on your new peptide journey. Here’s to healthy-looking skin in 2020.

 

Bliss.

Bliss.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Serum

Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide… $24.99
Dr. Jart+.

Dr. Jart+.

Dr. Jart+ Peptidin Radiance Serum

Peptidin Radiance Serum $48
Dr. Roebuck's.

Dr. Roebuck’s.

Dr. Roebuck’s Ningaloo Copper Peptide Firming Serum

Ningaloo Copper Peptide Firming Serum $68
Elemis.

Elemis.

Elemis Peptide4 Antioxidant Hydra-Serum

Peptide4 Antioxidant Hydra-Serum $72
Olay.

Olay.

Olay Skin B3 + Peptides Wrinkle Correction Serum

B3 + Peptides Wrinkle Correction Serum $39.99
Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth.

Peter Thomas Roth PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum

PRO Strength Retinoid Peptide Serum $110
StriVectin.

StriVectin.

StriVectin Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face Serum

Peptight Tightening & Brightening Face… $99
The Inkey List.

The Inkey List.

The Inkey List Collagen Booster Firming Peptide Serum

Collagen Booster Firming Peptide Serum $10.99
The Ordinary.

The Ordinary.

The Ordinary Buffet + Copper Peptides 1%

Buffet + Copper Peptides 1% $28.90
