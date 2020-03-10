The Best Peptide Moisturizers for a Firm and Supple Glow by Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Chances are, your skin needs a boost after this winter. Choose the best peptide moisturizer and get plump, smooth skin just in time for summer. What exactly can the stuff do for you? Well, peptides or polypeptides, help your skin by telling it to produce more collagen. It lies to your skin a bit (it’s ok—this time) and acts like it’s younger than it is. This helps increase collagen production and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. You can’t go wrong with that.

Of course, it’s important to note that there’s nothing wrong with aging and everyone gets fine lines and wrinkles. You can’t stop time. And why would you want to? Every decade is an incredible accomplishment, to be honest. But there’s also nothing wrong with wanting smoother, plumper skin and peptides can help with that. Simply, peptides are strings of amino acids that are often called the “building blocks” of your skin. They can help smooth out those fine lines and wrinkles and also help protect against environmental damage from free radicals.

The best peptide products are ones that stay on your skin and don’t rinse off. Skip the cleansers and opt for peptide-rich serums and moisturizers to wake up with firmer skin over time. Don’t worry—you don’t have to spend an entire paycheck on one. While it’s fun to splurge on a luxe product if you can, there are affordable brands creating stellar options, as well. We’ve rounded up some of our favorites to get you started on your peptide journey.

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Moisturizer

This multitasking vegan moisturizer includes a patented peptide blend for increasing elasticity.

Clinique Moisture Surge Hydrating Lotion

This lightweight face lotion is suitable for all skin types and formulated with ingredients to draw moisture in (glycerin) and balance sebum production (lactobacillus ferment).

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

One of Drunk Elephant’s most popular products includes “signal peptides” that bind moisture to increase firmness and boost the skin’s renewal cycle.

Estee Lauder Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Creme

If you have combination skin, this rich moisturizer with built-in sun protection contains a peptide complex that delivered the appearance of plumper and smoother skin in just 3 days.

Fresh Black Tea Firming Corset Cream for Face & Neck

Like a corset for the face (if the name didn’t already give it away), this cream utilizes peptides, black tea and goji fruit extract to hydrate and firm the skin.

L’Oreal Anti-Sagging and Ultra Hydrating Day Cream with Dermo-Peptide SPF 15

This daytime moisturizer is a true-blue multitasker (infused with peptides and beta-hydroxy acids) that increases cell turnover to more quickly tighten and smooth the skin.

Mad Hippie Face Cream

An everyday for every type of face moisturizer infused with Matrixyl Synthe ‘6, an “advanced” peptide that naturally smooths the skin.

philosophy renewed hope in a jar water cream

Lightweight and fast-absorbing, this peptide-rich cooling moisturizer is also made with glacial water and pineapple extract to moisturize and gently exfoliate the face.

The Inkey List Peptide Moisturizer

The Inkey List’s newest drop (coming soon!) contains a one percent peptide solution to address fine lines and sagging.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.