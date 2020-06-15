Easy-to-Use Pencil Concealer for Any Type of Coverage

One of the best things about pencil concealers is how you can easily cover up a spot without the mess. Whether you’re hiding undereye circles, a pimple or redness, these soft cream formulas go from light to full coverage easily. Apply a no-makeup makeup look or full glam with the same pencil. It’s that easy.

Find your perfect concealer match to cover up any imperfections, go one-to-two shades darker to contour and one-to-two shades lighter to highlight. These three pencils are what you need for an easy glam. Choose NYX Professional Makeup’s pencil concealer for the best flexible shade range. (Many shades match a few skin tones.) Go with Super Thinker’s pencil concealer for a 3-pack you won’t run out of anytime soon. Or pick Beauty Without Cruelty’s concealer for an option that wasn’t tested on animals.

Shop some of our favorite pencil concealers perfect for adding to your regular beauty routine. Whether you’re getting ready in the back of a cab, at work in between a meeting and drinks or in your car outside a restaurant, these make getting ready a cinch. You don’t need a sponge or a brush for a flawless finish.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYX Professional Makeup Gotcha Covered Concealer Pen

Quickly conceal spots such as pimples with this handy pencil concealer. You’ll always have a precise point if you keep a sharpener close by. It also expertly covers dark circles.

2. Super Thinker 3 PCS Wonder Concealer Pencil

You get three pencil concealers in this must-have pack. Choose your exact match to cover any imperfections. Go a shade darker to contour. Choose a shade or two lighter to highlight.

3. Beauty Without Cruelty Natural Concealer Pencil

If you’re looking for a concealer from a brand that doesn’t test on animals, this one is for you. It’s an ultra-blendable cream formula. Cover any imperfections such as pimples and dark circles.