5 Effective Chemical Peels That Won’t Irritate Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive skin, you’re not wrong to approach chemical peels with trepidation—as in, the name alone sounds terrifying—but even sensitive, reactive skin can suffer from dullness, which means the occasional chemical peel may not be a bad idea for bringing your glow back. Hear us out: we’ve tried a number of peels on the market, and we’ve narrowed down the very best ones for even the most fragile skin. These 5 are the tops for the best peels for sensitive skin, so don’t be afraid to use them whenever you’re feeling a little lackluster.

The original formula is award-winning, so it’s no surprise that Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive is wonderful, and unlike its predecessor, it’s suitable for even very delicate skin. The tingling effect is mild, not alarming, and the exfoliating powers of the gentle fruit-derived acids leave skin smooth, breakouts reduced, and glow restored in a big way.

The perfect balance of lactic and glycolic acids and soothing extracts, like aloe and cucumber, is what makes First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads a dream product for seriously sensitive skin that needs a heady boost of brightness. Formulated without harsh chemicals, these gentle once-a-day pads clear up the complexion and infuse skin with luminosity without the risk of irritation.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Ultra Gentle Daily Peel is the latest variation on the celebrity dermatologist’s beloved two-step daily peel. In the first step, gentle alpha hydroxy acids rejuvenate the skin, evening tone and improving texture, before the second step, packed with colloidal oatmeal, soothes to keep skin happy.

As the name implies, Cane + Austin Miracle Pad is the closest thing to a miracle for any complexion in need of serious life support. This dermatologist-formulated glycolic treatment gently exfoliates, encourages natural collagen production, and protects the skin from free radical damage with a potent blend of antioxidants. What more could you want out of a peel?

With lactic acid, hydrating glycerin, and soothing myrtle and sage extracts, Kate Somerville Clinic-to-Go Resurfacing Peel Pads certainly don’t spare skin-renovating efficacy for gentleness. The formula targets fine lines and open pores in particular to leave fresh, younger-looking skin in its wake.

