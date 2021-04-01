Unclog Your Pores & Say Hello to Smooth Skin with These Top-Rated Peeling Gels

If you’re unhappy with your skin tone or just feel like your skin has been looking a little dull lately, you might want to try one of the best peeling gels on Amazon. They’re super satisfying to use and you can see the results in your hands. For skincare enthusiasts who love pore strips or extractors, peeling gels are right up your alley.

The peeling gel is what it sounds like—a gel. You rub a small amount of it onto your skin and it begins to turn into a clump or ball. It gets larger as your roll it around your skin—especially when you get to any problem areas. That gel, which is usually made of cellulose particles, picks up dead skin cells, sebum and all of that stuff that’s clogging your pores. The gel rolls it off your skin, like an exfoliator. It’s def a little gross, but necessary if you want to even out your skin tone and texture.

If you’re worried this peeling gel sounds a little harsh on your skin, don’t be. There are plenty of moisturizing vitamins and ingredients in these peeling gels that helps restore your skin’s natural skin barrier. In some cases, these peeling gels even firm up your skin and minimize the appearance of your pores.

Basically, this skincare product does a whole lot of heavy lifting, and it’s something you definitely want in your skincare routine. You should use it a few times a week, but never everyday, otherwise it might dry out your skin.

Check out our picks for best peeling gel below.

1. Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel Say goodbye to dead skin cells with this gentle peeling gel. After sloughing off dead cells, it moisturizes the ones underneath. The peeling gel contains Vitamin C, Vitamin E, honey, trehalose and hollyhock, which will hydrate and brighten your skin, giving you that even skin tone you’ve been dreaming of. Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel $23.00 buy it

2. Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel To use this peeling gel, you put it on your finger and roll the gel on your skin. It’ll sweep away dead cells and unclog your pores—and you’ll see the proof on your face. You’ll wash tiny balls of gel and guck off of your face. The peeling gel also works hard to tighten your skin and minimize your pores. Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel $36.00 buy it