15 Korean Beauty Products to Buy at Peach & Lily

Cushion compacts, essences, sheet masks: So many of the skin-care trends that flood the market here in the US start in Korea. And it’s no wonder: Korean women are obsessive about their skin.

One of the major players responsible for the insurgence of Korean trends is Alicia Yoon, an aesthetician who founded the ultimate online Korean beauty trove, Peach & Lily. The digital-first store, which opened a pop-up in Macy’s in Flushing, New York, last year, is home to dozens of offbeat skin-care, makeup, and hair products you can’t find at your local drugstore.

We sifted through the already-well-curated selection to bring you our 15 favorite K-beauty products—sleeping masks, essences, and even a jelly eye shadow—from Peach & Lily to try now.