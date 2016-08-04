15 Korean Beauty Products to Buy at Peach & Lily

Cushion compacts, essences, sheet masks: So many of the skin-care trends that flood the market here in the US start in Korea. And it’s no wonder: Korean women are obsessive about their skin.
One of the major players responsible for the insurgence of Korean trends is Alicia Yoon, an aesthetician who founded the ultimate online Korean beauty trove, Peach & Lily. The digital-first store, which opened a pop-up in Macy’s in Flushing, New York, last year, is home to dozens of offbeat skin-care, makeup, and hair products you can’t find at your local drugstore.
We sifted through the already-well-curated selection to bring you our 15 favorite K-beauty products—sleeping masks, essences, and even a jelly eye shadow—from Peach & Lily to try now.
Sleeping pack is basically another name for an overnight mask. This one uses natural extracts to hydrate skin and minimize pores while you catch some Zs.
Caolion Pore Care by Sleeping Pack, $46; at Peach & Lily
Green tea and ginseng extracts combine with camellia oil in this majorly hydrating lotion. Beware: It takes a few minutes to sink in.
Illi Total Aging Care Body Lotion, $32; at Peach & Lily
Jojoba seed oil, shea butter, and squalene give this moisturizing foundation its creamy, smooth texture.
Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, $62; at Peach & Lily
An overnight vitamin C mask might be just what you need if you wake up with dry, cracked lips.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $25; at Peach & Lily
A peel-off rubber mask is exactly what it sounds like; this one leaves skin clear and hydrated.
Shangpree Black Premium Modeling Mask, $20; at Peach & Lily
Although the shade selection is bare-bones (light to olive), this cushion compact offers buildable coverage and gives skin a dewy finish.
Cult Favorites Iope Air Cushion Sunblock XP, $38; at Peach & Lily
This maple-tree sap essence sinks right into skin.
May Coop Raw Sauce, $43; at Peach & Lily
Yes, it’s made with real snail filrate, which helps reduce acne and scarring.
Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule, $38; at Peach & Lily
Get rid of any product buildup with this detox shampoo.
Aromatica Tea Tree Purifying Shampoo, $27; at Peach & Lily
Once you get past the texture (it's jelly), you’ll find this metallic shadow from Mizon is super-buildable.
Mizon Correct Jelly Shadow, $17; at Peach & Lily
It’s like the original Baby Foot, but without the gross peeling.
Holika Holika Baby Silky Foot Sheet Mask, $5; at Peach & Lily
You’ll get used to the cool feeling of this sheer, water-based lip tint in no time.
Holika Holika Waterdrop Tint Stick, $15; at Peach & Lily
This lightweight mist is formulated with tea tree and peppermint extract to quell dandruff or flakes.
Aromatica Tea Tree Purifying Tonic, $19; at Peach & Lily
The main ingredient in this essence is hydrating lotus seed extract.
Primera Miracle Seed Essence, $57; at Peach & Lily
This egg-based cleanser is great for keeping oily skin calm.
Mizon Egg White Bubble Cleanser, $23; at Peach & Lily