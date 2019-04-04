Thanks to Lizzo, I’m Officially Obsessed With Mastering Pastel Eyeshadow

Scroll To See More Images
Simply put, I’ve yet to find anything I don’t love about Lizzo. The crazy talented singer, rump shaker and flute player (yes, you read that right) has been on my radar for a while, and now the rest of the world is finally catching up with her genius and all around badassery. And though I’ve never seen her actual resume, I would eagerly add “best pastel eyeshadow wearer” to her growing list of skills.
Last month, the “Juice” songstress literally stopped me in my trek from the subway to the office when she shared her Allure cover on Instagram. Lizzo’s magazine covers are always inspiring me to step outside my comfort zone, but this close-up shot of her eyelids adorned in purple pastel eyeshadow and a classic cat eye was next-level. It almost made me feel bad for prancing to work makeup-free.
Truth be told, I’ve always been afraid of wearing such light, prismatic colors because they tend to look more ashy than holographic. Applying frosted shades is a very specific skill I’ve admittedly never taken time to master. However, now that I have a supreme example that they look absolutely stunning on brown skin, I’m ready to stop being lazy and give it a try. What can I say? Lizzo is my makeup fairy godmother. Ahead, a gang of pastel eyeshadow palettes that cover the gamut of finishes and colors for mixing and matching this spring and beyond.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit
These holographic pastel shades are all inspired by the enchanting classic film The NeverEnding Story. The best choice for those who really want that shimmery payoff.
$40 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
Chantecaille Polar Ice Eye Palette
A set of nine cool tones, from a shimmery rose gold to a dazzling white. The eyeshadow version of the Arctic is officially a thing.
$98 at Chantecaille
Colourpop Sweet Talk Eyeshadow Palette
Absolutely obsessed with the peachy options; from classic pastels to deeper-toned hues. A mixing and matching paradise, indeed!
$18 at Colourpop
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
There’s still time to grab this limited-edition frosted bundle before it completely sells out. If Rihanna approves, it’s an automatic must-try.
$38 at Sephora
Flower Beauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette
A Drew Barrymore-approved set of prismatic pastel shades for dressing up your eyes and cheeks.
$16.99 at Ulta
Lancome Paris Eye Sugar Palette
Ten almost blinding, in-your-face shades with a creamy, wet finish for your smoothest application yet.
$59 at Lancome
Ofra Cosmetics Free Spirit Palette
This palette is almost too pretty to use, but I’ll gladly swipe on any of these bright, vibrant shades over the neutral ones.
$59 at Ofra Cosmetics
Sleek Makeup Distorted Dreams Makeup Palette
A kaleidoscope dream in makeup form.
$14.99 at Ulta
Smashbox Cosmetics Cover Shot Palette in Pinks and Palms
A travel-friendly pack of pristine and pretty shades inspired by the brand’s famous photo studio.
$29 at Nordstrom
tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette
Eight powder shadows and four glitter toppers combined in one palette so you can finally master a shadow moment with dimension.
$39 at Sephora
Violet Voss Sugar Crystals Eyeshadow Palette
A mix of matte finishes, duo-chrome finishes, and topper shades, all infused with jojoba oil for an easier (and more hydrating) glide across the lids.
$42 at Sephora
Viseart Petit Pro Palette
A mix of matte, high shine, and metallic finishes in a credit card-sized palette you can fit in your pocket.
$30 at Beautylish
Wander Beauty Wanderess Fling Eyeshadow Palette
Everything about this delicately-colored and ultra-bright palette screams spring.
$25 at Sephora
Winky Lux Mermaid Kitten Palette
Inspired by a day at sea, these cool-toned aqua tones are the perfect fit for your next beach adventure.
$25 at Ulta
YSL Couture Palette
These shades are crease-proof, infused with teeny pearl pigments and a transparent for longer wear.
$60 at YSL