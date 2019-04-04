Thanks to Lizzo, I’m Officially Obsessed With Mastering Pastel Eyeshadow

Scroll To See More Images

Simply put, I’ve yet to find anything I don’t love about Lizzo. The crazy talented singer, rump shaker and flute player (yes, you read that right) has been on my radar for a while, and now the rest of the world is finally catching up with her genius and all around badassery. And though I’ve never seen her actual resume, I would eagerly add “best pastel eyeshadow wearer” to her growing list of skills.

Last month, the “Juice” songstress literally stopped me in my trek from the subway to the office when she shared her Allure cover on Instagram. Lizzo’s magazine covers are always inspiring me to step outside my comfort zone, but this close-up shot of her eyelids adorned in purple pastel eyeshadow and a classic cat eye was next-level. It almost made me feel bad for prancing to work makeup-free.

Truth be told, I’ve always been afraid of wearing such light, prismatic colors because they tend to look more ashy than holographic. Applying frosted shades is a very specific skill I’ve admittedly never taken time to master. However, now that I have a supreme example that they look absolutely stunning on brown skin, I’m ready to stop being lazy and give it a try. What can I say? Lizzo is my makeup fairy godmother. Ahead, a gang of pastel eyeshadow palettes that cover the gamut of finishes and colors for mixing and matching this spring and beyond.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit

These holographic pastel shades are all inspired by the enchanting classic film The NeverEnding Story. The best choice for those who really want that shimmery payoff.

$40 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Chantecaille Polar Ice Eye Palette

A set of nine cool tones, from a shimmery rose gold to a dazzling white. The eyeshadow version of the Arctic is officially a thing.

$98 at Chantecaille

Colourpop Sweet Talk Eyeshadow Palette

Absolutely obsessed with the peachy options; from classic pastels to deeper-toned hues. A mixing and matching paradise, indeed!

$18 at Colourpop

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

There’s still time to grab this limited-edition frosted bundle before it completely sells out. If Rihanna approves, it’s an automatic must-try.

$38 at Sephora

Flower Beauty Galactic Glow Holographic Palette

A Drew Barrymore-approved set of prismatic pastel shades for dressing up your eyes and cheeks.

$16.99 at Ulta

Lancome Paris Eye Sugar Palette

Ten almost blinding, in-your-face shades with a creamy, wet finish for your smoothest application yet.

$59 at Lancome

Ofra Cosmetics Free Spirit Palette

This palette is almost too pretty to use, but I’ll gladly swipe on any of these bright, vibrant shades over the neutral ones.

$59 at Ofra Cosmetics

Sleek Makeup Distorted Dreams Makeup Palette

A kaleidoscope dream in makeup form.

$14.99 at Ulta

Smashbox Cosmetics Cover Shot Palette in Pinks and Palms

A travel-friendly pack of pristine and pretty shades inspired by the brand’s famous photo studio.

$29 at Nordstrom

tarte High Tides & Good Vibes Eyeshadow Palette

Eight powder shadows and four glitter toppers combined in one palette so you can finally master a shadow moment with dimension.

$39 at Sephora

Violet Voss Sugar Crystals Eyeshadow Palette

A mix of matte finishes, duo-chrome finishes, and topper shades, all infused with jojoba oil for an easier (and more hydrating) glide across the lids.

$42 at Sephora

Viseart Petit Pro Palette

A mix of matte, high shine, and metallic finishes in a credit card-sized palette you can fit in your pocket.

$30 at Beautylish

Wander Beauty Wanderess Fling Eyeshadow Palette

Everything about this delicately-colored and ultra-bright palette screams spring.

$25 at Sephora

Winky Lux Mermaid Kitten Palette

Inspired by a day at sea, these cool-toned aqua tones are the perfect fit for your next beach adventure.

$25 at Ulta

YSL Couture Palette

These shades are crease-proof, infused with teeny pearl pigments and a transparent for longer wear.

$60 at YSL