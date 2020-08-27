Overnight Lip Masks That’ll Keep Your Lips Smooth & Supple

If your lips still feel so dry despite applying lip balm every hour, it might be time to reach for a more intense treatment. Much like your hair and skin, sometimes your lips just need a mask. Lip masks are basically deep-conditioning hair masks. They go over your dry, flaky lips and restore them to their former glory. Plus, they work while you’re sleeping, so you barely need to do anything to benefit from this low-maintenance lip treatment.

The best overnight lip masks can be applied with a special lip brush or spatula. This way you don’t get the oils from your hands onto your lips, potentially causing you to breakout around your mouth. No one wants that. Some masks suggest putting on a thin layer, while others suggest globbing on a thick layer. With natural ingredients like green tea extract, Vitamin C and coconut oil, the overnight masks heal and moisturize your lips using ingredients you recognize. One of our picks is even a plumping mask, so you can get fuller lips by the time you brew your morning coffee.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Moisturizing Green Tea Matcha Sleeping Lip Mask

If you’ve been annoyed with your dry lips lately, you should check out this mask. This matcha mask is packed with green tea extract, coconut oil and Vitamin E, all of which are targeting your cracked lips. To apply, use the complimentary lip brush to apply a thin layer on your lips before you sleep. The best news: This lip mask goes on smooth and odorless, so you won’t be distracted by any scents while you’re trying to sleep.

2. LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Do you always wake up with flaky lips? You won’t anymore with this overnight mask. Apply this mask, which has a lot of Vitamin C and berries, with the spatula. You’ll want to apply a thicker layer, because this mask works to seal the ingredients in. Just make sure to remove the mask with a wet cotton ball in the morning, so you don’t have any breakouts.

3. BeauteHacks Moisture & Collagen Booster Sleeping Lip Mask

Made with a mix of shea butter, Vitamin E, coconut oil, peach extract and other natural ingredients, this overnight mask can help with dry, cracked lips and thinner lips. The peach extract will add a pink sheen to your lips as you sleep. It’s got collagen as one of its main ingredients, which will plump up your lips a little bit.