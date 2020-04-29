Ouchless Hair Ties That Won’t Snap Your Strands

You lay off extreme heat, you use a hair mask twice a week and you always use a comb on wet hair (never a brush!). You know how to take care of your strands and keep them healthy and as free from damage as possible. Unfortunately, something as small as your hair tie can wreak havoc on your mane, especially if you have fine or color-treated hair. Pick up one of these ouchless hair ties to protect those strands you worked so hard to keep healthy and strong.

These hair ties don’t contain metal that will pull at your hair but instead, they’re made of elastic to bend and move with your ponytail. Whether you favor a top knot, a low bun or a mid-ponytail, this metal-free material is clutch in reducing pulling and the head soreness that can come from it. Choose from floral styles that will make you stand out or shades that match your hair to blend right in. They make great gifts, too, for a friend who experiments with her hair or a little sister who is just jumping in on the ponytail trend. We’ve rounded up some of the best choices for everyone in your life.

1. Goody Medium Ouchless Elastics

Made from strong elastic, these metal-free hair ties will keep your ponytail secure without pulling at your hair. The neutral brown color will blend right into dark hair and pop against lighter strands. They’re also great for those with thicker hair as they stand up to stretching.

2. Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties

With a telephone cord shape, these hair ties wrap right around your strands without yanking them. The smooth plastic, spiral construction won’t tangle up in your hair. They won’t even leave a bump behind!

3. Jeune Marie Floral Ribbon Hair Ties

These party-ready elastic hair ties don’t just keep your hair from breaking due to damage. The floral design also looks chic in any type of ponytail style. They make a great gift for bachelorette parties or bridal showers.