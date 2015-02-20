The Best Oscars Beauty Looks of the Past 10 Years

If you’re an avid awards season follower, you know this this year’s festivities officially comes to a momentous (and historically glamorous) end with the Oscars. Bringing together some of the best in the biz, this red carpet occasion is pretty much guaranteed to leave you feeling inspired– hopefully cheery if your favorite stars take home a golden statue– and perhaps ready to try out a new hairstyle or makeup trend, as the leading ladies in some of the best movies of the year tend to bring it with stunning beauty looks that each fit their unique personalities and tastes.

To prep for the big night, we took a look back at some of the very best Oscars beauty looks from the past ten years. Click through to check out some of the best celebrity smoky eyes, tousled bobs, glam waves, and bold lipstick shades to ever appear at the Academy Awards.

