The Best Oscars Beauty Looks of the Past 10 Years

If you’re an avid awards season follower, you know this this year’s festivities officially comes to a momentous (and historically glamorous) end with the Oscars. Bringing together some of the best in the biz, this red carpet occasion is pretty much guaranteed to leave you feeling inspired– hopefully cheery if your favorite stars take home a golden statue– and perhaps ready to try out a new hairstyle or makeup trend, as the leading ladies in some of the best movies of the year tend to bring it with stunning beauty looks that each fit their unique personalities and tastes.
To prep for the big night, we took a look back at some of the very best Oscars beauty looks from the past ten years. Click through to check out some of the best celebrity smoky eyes, tousled bobs, glam waves, and bold lipstick shades to ever appear at the Academy Awards.
We all know the perils of trying to pull off a headband—it's not always easy. But Lupita Nyong'o managed to make this polarizing hair accessory work on the 2014 Academy Awards red carpet. Her dainty hair decoration was the perfect addition to her glowy makeup and girly pink lipstick. She left that night with an Oscar in hand—and our vote for one of the best beauty looks of the evening.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
She took home an Oscar, recited one of the most famous acceptance speeches of all time (after tripping up the stairs in an extravagant Dior gown and recovering without flaw), and gave us endless updo inspiration. At the 2013 Academy Awards, Jennifer Lawrence went with a ballerina bun fastened at the nape of her neck, accented with twisted details. Complementing her dress, Jennifer played up a rosy cheek, pale pink lipstick, and a charcoal smoky eye.
Photo:
Jason Merritt / Getty Images
Angelina Jolie's leg might have made Twitter history at the Oscars in 2012, but we were a bit preoccupied with her scarlet red lipstick. She paired the bold choice with a neutral shadow and brilliantly tousled hair.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Considering we were ALL ABOUT Sienna Miller's wavy lob at this year's Golden Globes, you can imagine how we felt about this deconstructed bob that Scarlett Johansson wore to the Oscars in 2011. It showed off her multidimensional color—and was further complemented with her dramatic metallic bronze shadow.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Kate Winslet walked the Academy Awards red carpet in 2010 wearing her hair in a style appropriate for such a Tinseltown occasion—cascading Old Hollywood Glam waves with just the right amount of bend. She wore her makeup relatively simple, with an illuminating complexion, subtly rosy cheeks, and fluttery lashes.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Whether it's IRL or she's playing Carrie Bradshaw, we can all agree that Sarah Jessica Parker has heavenly hair. For the 2009 Academy Awards, she really played up this feature, styling her strands with an attention-grabbing center-part and with voluminous curls all around her head. A shimmery grey eye makeup look and a glossy lip sealed the deal. That SJP...
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
In 2008, Jennifer Garner caught our eye at the Academy Awards with her loose chignon, smooth and sweeping bangs, and a sexy cat-eye.
Photo:
Dan MacMedan / Getty Images
If you have ever had any inkling of a desire to cut yourself a set of bangs, this Reese Witherspoon look would pretty much book your salon appointment. In 2007, Reese attended the Oscars with a relatively low-key yet super chic haircut (really, check out those angles) and a pretty shimmer in the inner corners of her eyes.
Photo:
Steve Granitz / Getty Images
Prior to her pixie cut, Michelle Williams was working a vintage updo, perfectly matte skin, and a cherry-red lipstick hue on the red carpet at the 2006 Oscars. This look should be your motivation to test out wearing a crimson lipstick shade with yellow or canary-colored clothing.
Photo:
Chris Polk / Getty Images
Debuting the blowout of every girl's dreams, Gwyneth Paltrow rocked one of the prettiest Oscars beauty looks of 2005. Her glowy complexion, iridescent bottom liner, and sleek strands are all simply stunning.
Photo:
Jeffrey Mayer / Getty Images