Skin-Loving Organic Sunscreens For Sun Protection Year-Round

While SPF is an obvious item to stock up on come summer, hopefully you aren’t dusting off bottles of sunscreen in preparation for sunny days alone — these products should be a staple in your skincare routine regardless of what season we’re in. But if you are running low on product (be it from everyday use or because you emptied your favorite bottle last season), you might want to consider stocking up on organic sunscreen for any beach days, pool hangs and walks in the park you might be planning.

Like most skincare products, there are a ton of sunscreens out there, so finding the right formula will probably take some trial and error. There are mineral sunscreens, which feature zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as their main active ingredients, spray-on formulas and lotions, all with varying amounts of SPF. Once you find the consistency you prefer, the next step is to review the formula’s ingredients list.

Some sunscreens are loaded with chemicals, while others, like organic sunscreen, feature only good-for-you and eco-friendly ingredients. What you choose to use on your skin is ultimately up to you and your preferences, but if you’re open to references, the following formulas are some of our favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. COOLA Organic Sunscreen Body Spray

COOLA’s organic sunscreen is an SPF-50 mist that kisses your skin and keeps you shielded from harmful rays for two hours at a time. It’s formulated with organic, antioxidant-rich ingredients like cucumber, algae, strawberry and red raspberry seed oil that not only protect you from getting burned, but that feel nice and cooling on your skin. Plus, unlike creams and lotions that are thick and apply pasty, this organic sunscreen is sheer and absorbs quickly, so there’s no sticky residue to rub in for minutes at a time.

2. Juice Beauty Reef Safe Mineral SPF 30 Sport Sunscreen

If you’re the type of person who spends all day outdoors once warm weather rolls in, add this organic sunscreen from Juice Beauty to your routine ASAP. The face and neck sunscreen has been formulated with skin-loving ingredients like aloe leaf juice to lock in hydration, jojoba oil rich in essential fatty acids and nutrients, and coconut oil high in antioxidants. The SPF 30 formula is also vegan-friendly and 100 percent free of chemicals like oxybenzone to ensure the safety and preservation of coral reefs, making this an especially great pick for frequent beach-goers.

3. Alba Botanica Green Tea Hawaiian SPF 45 Sunscreen

Alba Botanica aims to deliver sun protection that also nourishes the skin, and its Green Tea sunscreen is no exception. The organic sunscreen is made up of ingredients like green tea and aloe vera that both soothe and soften skin, resulting in a smooth, highly protected complexion. The formula is also 100 percent plant-based, reef and vegan friendly, and features SPF 45. It’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes, and reapplication is suggested every two hours or so.