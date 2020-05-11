All-Natural Organic Face Soap That’ll Improve Your Complexion

For anyone who is perplexed by the long list of chemicals on your face washes, toners and moisturizers, you’re not alone. Maybe you’re wondering why your skin isn’t getting any better despite trying the best cleansers on the market, you have a specific skin issue that is flaring up due to what you suspect is the chemicals in your skincare or you just want to decrease the amount of chemicals entering your body.

Whatever the reason is for wanting to get away from the chemical-riddled products you own, organic face cleansers could be the solution. They’re made of a short list of ingredients that are listed simply on the back. You’ll probably know what most of the ingredients are—plants, like eucalyptus and aloe vera, and blends of essential oils. That’s comforting in and of itself.

When we found three organic face cleansers, we noticed that they’re all cruelty free, not testing on animals and vegan. That’s also something to feel good about. One of the soaps we picked can also be used as a body wash and shaving lotion. Another option goes a long way. It’s a potent cleanser that you only have to use a small amount of, and it might last longer than your last cleanser. All of our picks are trying to restore and improve your skin naturally, so you won’t reek of harsh acne chemicals or won’t feel weird from slathering on chemical-filled anti-aging products.

1. Dead Sea Mud Soap Bar

This soap from Aspen Kay Naturals includes organic olive oil, organic unrefined shea butter, deep sea mud, activated charcoal, an essential oil blend of lemongrass, peppermint and eucalyptus. The soap, which both cleans and moisturizers, can be used by any gender. It’s designed to be used as a face soap, body soap and shaving lotion. You can order this soap in a one-, two- or three-pack.

2. Christina Moss Naturals Face Wash

This organic face wash is hypoallergenic and carefully designed to use natural ingredients to restore your skin and unclog your pores. Although the size of this tube is only 4 oz., it packs a punch. It claims that only a dime-size squirt will clean your entire face. Made for sensitive skin, this facial cleanser is meant to cleanse without leaving behind dry patches, inflammation or cleanser residue. This product is cruelty free and has not been tested on animals.

3. Ktchen Apothecary Hydrating Face Wash + Makeup Remover

This vegan, organic cleanser does two important jobs. The creamy formula removes your makeup and cleanses your face at the same time. The face wash is made with anti-aging botanicals and tries to restore the skin’s natural pH levels along with the hydration barrier. The hand-crafted cleanser is made out of aloe vera, avocado fruit extract, moisture-restoring botanical glycerol and sage oil.