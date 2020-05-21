Organic Face Oils For a Naturally Glowing Complexion

Face oils are not only wonderful moisturizers for a radiant, dewy glow, but they also offer a slew of other skin-enhancing benefits that you may not be aware of—or, at least not yet. While facial oils can be an excellent way to hydrate dry skin, many formulas are actually chock full of harsh and toxic additives and other synthetic ingredients, ranging from fragrances to silicones, parabens, and sulfates, and well, the list goes on. Fortunately, opting for an all-natural and organic face oil is a great way to hop over on the clean beauty wagon—and trust us, your skin will definitely thank you for making the switch—especially if you have sensitive or reactive skin.

Regardless of your skin type and individual skincare concerns, however, incorporating a natural facial oil into your current skincare routine can be beneficial in several ways—yes, even for those with oily and combination skin types. In fact, these healthy oils can also be great when used as a pre-foundation makeup primer as well. If you’re in the market for a chemical-free facial oil, but quite sure where to start, we’ve lined up a few of our favorite formulas to try for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. PURA D'OR Organic Rosehip Seed Oil

Along with offering powerful anti-aging benefits to the skin, rosehip oil is also great for clarifying, improve tone, and brightening as well. This versatile multi-tasking oil is lightweight and won’t clog pores. Best of all? It’s completely pure and free of additive and synthetic ingredients.

2. Ancient Greek Remedy Oil

This organic facial oil harnesses the skin-enhancing properties of a wide range of ingredients, including cold-pressed jojoba, vitamin E, grapeseed extract, and olive oil. Not only does this oil quench your skin’s thirst instantly, but it also wears well under your favorite complexion products.

3. B Beauty Organic Face Oil

This antioxidant-rich facial oil is infused with moringa and jojoba to counteract free radical damage from environmental aggressors that can leave your skin looking dull and lackluster. This organic formula is free of harsh chemicals and additives, making it great for all skin types, including sensitive.