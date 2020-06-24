The Best Organic Eyeshadow With All Clean Ingredients

It used to be that makeup labeled “clean” or “organic” was seen as less effective. Luckily, that’s all changed and we now know you don’t have to sacrifice quality to make organic makeup such as eyeshadow. These shades feature everything you know and love from a shadow: a buttery texture, minimal fallout and tons of pigments. But instead of being full of chemicals that could be harmful to you or the environment, these are made from natural, sustainable materials.

If you’re looking for a warm-toned eyeshadow palette to replace your current favorite, choose Clove + Hallow’s made with rosemary, rice bran and sunflower extracts. For an eyeshadow duo that makes getting ready a breeze, Lauren Brooke Cosmetiques makes the perfect pressed powders in complementary shades. Plus, they’re EU certified and cruelty-free. If you prefer a single shadow to add to your current beauty routine, Demure makes ultra-pigmented single shadows made without chemicals, preservatives, talc, rice, dyes and fragrances.

Those with sensitive eyes and skin can feel confident knowing these formulas are less likely to irritate the delicate area. On top of all of that, they’re environmentally friendly. You can’t go wrong. Shop some of our favorite organic eyeshadows, below.

1. Clove + Hallow Pressed Eyeshadow Palette

With four shimmer shades and two matte hues, there are endless glam looks you can create with this palette. These pigmented shadows are made with rosemary, rice bran and sunflower extracts to soothe skin. It’s also recyclable, cruelty-free and vegan.

2. Lauren Brooke Cosmetiques Pressed Eyeshadow Duo

In Tanzi/Moon Dust shades, this eyeshadow duo features colors that complement each other. It’s made with natural vitamins and minerals, such as jojoba, zinc and orange peel wax. Plus, this shadow duo is EU certified and cruelty-free.

3. Demure Mineral Make Up Eye Shadow

This matte eyeshadow in Midnight Blue is ultra-pigmented and blends out stunningly. It’s made from 100 percent minerals. Plus, it’s free of chemicals, preservatives, talc and rice.