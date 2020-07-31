Organic Eye Oil That’ll Transform Your Dark Circles & Lengthen Your Lashes

The skin around your eyes is so sensitive and thin. Just one hour less sleep or just a little bit more stress in your week, and your under-eye skin can puff up like nobody’s business. Oh, and you’ll get a double dose of black and purple dark circles that will make it look like you haven’t slept in one year, even though you got seven hours last night. Your roommate will wonder what happened to you in those 24 hours that’s made you look like you went to the underworld and back. If you’re trying to find a natural solution to fix the many problems that happen around your pupils, you should check out the best organic eye oil.

These oils can do a variety of things for your eyes and have multiple uses. An oil can be both anti-inflammatory while increasing your collagen production—some of your fanciest skincare products can’t do that. For example, if you’re annoyed by your thin eyelashes, there’s an oil on this list that you can apply to your lashes with a mascara wand. You’ll get thicker lashes that almost look like eyelash extensions. This same oil acts as a face moisturizer.

1. Organic Castor Oil

Castor oil can do a lot for your hair, eyelashes and skin. This organic, vegan and cruelty-free oil can help thicken up your eyelashes and eyebrows. There’s two applicator brushes that you can use to put this oil on your lashes. When you’re done with that process, you can also use it as a moisturizer, thanks to its fatty acids and vitamins, by rubbing a thin layer onto your skin. The oil also boasts anti-aging properties.

2. Natural Under Eye Serum for Dark Circles and Puffiness

This combo of pumpkin seed, rosehip and blue chamomile can help you say goodbye to those hereditary dark circles and under-eye puffiness. The three ingredients work as a team to reduce skin inflammation and fine lines, while brightening and tightening up your skin, by stimulating collagen production. Just use one or two drops on your under-eye area and get that fresh-face look you’ve been after.

3. 100% Natural & Organic Vitamin E Oil For Your Face & Skin

This organic Vitamin E oil will help you sort of your dark spots and wrinkles. This oil contains Vitamin E, of course, but it also has organic jojoba, organic avocado, and organic rice bran. The oil doesn’t come on too thick or sticky. It promotes collagen and elastin production, while helping heal your skin and prevent aging. There’s an unscented and scented version, so you can get a mini aromatherapy sesh in your home.