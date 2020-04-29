The Hair-Enhancing Benefits of Organic Black Castor Oil You Need to Know About

Castor oil (and especially Organic Black Castor Oil sourced from Jamaica) has long been touted for its hair-enhancing benefits, and specifically for accelerating hair growth and restoring volume to thinning hair. While there may not be an ample amount of research to vet these alleged beauty benefits, anecdotal “evidence” is actually pretty compelling, with plenty of telling before-and-after pics scattered throughout the web. So even though the research examining the oil’s ability to promote hair re-growth may be scant, that doesn’t mean the connection is to be completely discredited.

Castor oil is an all-natural anti-bacterial, which means that it can thoroughly cleanse the scalp, removing excess product buildup, dead skin and other impurities that clog hair follicles and as a result, inhibit normal hair growth. Just like congested pores on your face, congested follicles on your scalp are equally as problematic. Aside from its cleansing properties, castor oil also contains a potent blend of vitamins and antioxidants that nourish the scalp and strands, including Vitamin E and bond-building triglyceride fatty acids. In short, while fancy and pricey hair products are great, sometimes an all-natural, clean alternative is just as effective. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite clean castor oil formulas to try for yourself.

1. Hiar Thickness Maximizer Castor Oil

This cold-pressed and 100 percent organic castor oil contains no additives or fillers, giving you the purest and most effective formula to maximum benefits. Packaged with an easy-to-use dropper applicator for precision, this lightweight oil can be easily applied to the scalp and dry ends—you even use it on your eyebrows and eyelashes too.

2. Leven Rose Jamaican Black Castor Seed Oil

Formulated with zero fillers or additives, this ultra-clean Jamaican Black castor seed oil is safe to use just about anywhere, from your scalp and strands to your cuticles and dry elbows. The multi-use oil also makes for a great heat styling protectant or hot oil treatment. This shelf-stable oil is also packaged in a dark bottle and airtight seal to the keep the formula effective and potent for months.

3. IQ Natural Organic Black Castor Oil

This two-for-one set of cold-pressed and organic castor oil is a stellar deal. This additive-free formula offers a slew of beauty benefits, from functioning as a hydrating leave-in conditioner to doubling as a scalp serum for faster hair growth. The squeeze applicator bottle makes it easy to dispense in larger amounts, making it perfect for your hair.