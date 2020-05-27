All-Natural & Organic BB Creams to Keep Your Skin Happy & Healthy

We’re used to seeing all-natural, organic, and vegan labels on the food we see when we’re shopping at the grocery store, but increasingly, these terms are slowly but surely making their way to the beauty sphere. Natural and organic makeup is an ever-expanding category on the cosmetics scene, and if you’re not on board with the movement just yet, we promise you’ll be happy you made the switch). Using all-natural makeup formulas is especially important when it comes to skincare products and face makeup, like foundations, concealers, and powders. You may not be aware, but some of your holy grail items hanging out in your vanity drawer may just be full of toxic fillers and synthetic additives that can actually cause a lot of skin problems to arise without warning.

When looking for an organic complexion product, BB creams offer decent coverage and skincare benefits like SPF defense to boot. As a bonus, it’s a lot easier to find organic formulas for these lighter-coverage skin-enhancers than it is for say, full-coverage formulas. You’ll want to steer clear of products whose ingredients lists contain synthetic and potentially-harmful additives like silicones, fragrance, petroleum, paraben, sulfates, and mineral oils, just to name a select few. While BB creams tend to be associated with less coverage and less wear time, there are actually plenty of healthy options on the market that don’t compromise the quality of the formula to be certified organic and natural. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites formulas to help you add to your growing clean beauty collection.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. La Mav Organic BB Cream

Offering natural-looking luminous coverage that can be built up from a sheer to a medium level, this lightweight and breathable formula feels like literal air on the skin. This soft formula instantly evens out redness and brightens dull tones, while softening the look of texture, pores, and fine lines.

2. INIKA Certified Organic BB Cream

This three-in-one BB cream consists of a skin-blurring primer, lightweight and non-comedogenic moisturizer, and light coverage foundation, all in one silky formula that lasts and lasts. The dermatologist-tested and hypoallergenic formula is suitable for all skin types.

3. Purlisse BB Tinted Moisturizer Cream

This oil-free (yet non-drying) demi-matte BB cream gives the skin medium to full coverage, without looking cakey or feeling heavy. It gives the skin a youthful glow, and the natural formula won’t irritate even the most sensitive skin.