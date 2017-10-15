10 Orange Lipsticks Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Contrary to popular belief, vampy makeup isn’t the only beauty trend synonymous with fall. It’s also a prime time to match the oranges, reds, and browns we see as the leaves change color. And if you want to tip-toe into a more vibrant palette, lipstick is the easiest place to start.

Anyone who’s spent ample time at their local Sephora can attest to the overwhelming display of options available, even if you’ve decided on just one color. So, we did the extra leg work for you. Shop the 10 new orange lipsticks everyone will be wearing this season below.