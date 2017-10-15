10 Orange Lipsticks Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall

Contrary to popular belief, vampy makeup isn’t the only beauty trend synonymous with fall. It’s also a prime time to match the oranges, reds, and browns we see as the leaves change color. And if you want to tip-toe into a more vibrant palette, lipstick is the easiest place to start.
Anyone who’s spent ample time at their local Sephora can attest to the overwhelming display of options available, even if you’ve decided on just one color. So, we did the extra leg work for you. Shop the 10 new orange lipsticks everyone will be wearing this season below.
Fenty Beauty Starlit Hyper-Glitz Lipstick in Supermoon
A sparkly peach limited edition lipstick from Rihanna's breakout brand.
$19; at Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lip Color in Connor
The fashion designer's latest lip collection is made with a slew of exotic and rarely used ingredients, such as soja seed extract and chamomilla flower oil.
$36; at Sephora
Sephora
Laura Mercier Lacquer Up Acrylick Lip Varnish in Soleil
The wet shine from this vibrant color is just what you need for the next girl's night out.
$28; at Laura Mercier
Sephora
Ciaté London Liquid Chrome in Nova
A heavy metal copper-pink lippie for when you need to channel your inner rockstar.
$18; at Sephora
Sephora
Black Up Lip Lacquer in VL 04
A coral red with a high satin finish.
$23; at Black Up
Sephora
Burberry Kisses Sheer in No. 257
A coral gel lipstick infused with lavender, tea, and rosehip for extra moisture.
$34; at Burberry
Sephora
Dior Addict Lipstick in Riviera
A coral-orange lippie with an ultra hydrating gel core.
$35; at Sephora
Sephora
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Snitch
This pigment payoff from this best-selling formula can be seen from miles away.
$17; at Nordstrom
Sephora
Lancome L'absolu Rouge in Sienna Ultime
Pair this coral satin formula with the brand's lip liner for your fiercest pout yet.
$32; at Sephora
Sephora
Yves Saint Laurent Volupté Tint-in-Balm in Flirt Me Coral
The lip balm, sheer color combo you never knew you needed.
$34; at YSL Beauty
Sephora