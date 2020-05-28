Orange Eyeshadow That’s Chic, Never Clownish

Okay, orange eyeshadow might not be at the top of your “need” list when it comes to makeup but you’ll be surprised at how versatile it is. Aside from the trendy sunset eye look, you can create a pretty diffused eye or go bold and neon or metallic. There are so many options, especially with a warm palette that contains all the shades to balance bright orange. Plus, orange eyeshadow looks amazing on all skin tones.

Choose a baked single eyeshadow if you want a more intense metallic look. Apply it with a fluffy brush for a more natural look or a wet brush for a look-at-me vibe. Or, if you’re sure you’re ready for a full sunset eye, go for a 15-shade eyeshadow palette that contains bright orange and yellow, but also neutral golds and browns. Add a pop of glitter and you’re sure to get all the Instagram likes.

If you’re not sure about bright orange, go for a more burnt pumpkin hue that’s totally wearable. And in a long-wearing gel formula, you’ll have a lot that quite literally cannot be stopped. Shop some of our favorite orange eyeshadows, below.

1. Mallofusa Single Shade Baked Eye Shadow

Add a swipe of this baked eyeshadow in Pumpkin Orange for a bold metallic look. Use your finger or a fluffy eyeshadow brush to diffuse the color for a laid-back look. Or go big and wet the brush for an eye-catching vibe.

2. De'lanci Eye-catching Chili Eyeshadow Pallette

Create the most epic sunset eye with these warm eyeshadow colors. There’s the perfect bright orange, of course, as well as yellows, golds and browns. There are even glitter shades to top it all off.

3. Maybelline New York Eyestudio ColorTattoo

For a gorgeous burnt orange eye that won’t budge, try this cream-gel eyeshadow in Fierce and Tangy. It has intense pigments that won’t crease or fade. You can also blend it out for a more diffused look.