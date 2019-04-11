Underrated Sites You Can Trust When You’re Scared to Buy a Wig Online

Scroll To See More Images

The world of wigs is an ever-changing landscape of human hair and artificial adornments that can be worn for cosmetic, balding, or hair preservation purposes. It’s no wonder we’re constantly searching for the best online wig stores to build a collection. And today’s wigs have transformed so much that most can’t even tell the difference between an actual scalp and a wig scalp. The internet is much to blame for this with women flaunting their units on social media, serving a flawless tease and tagging their choice of wig suppliers.

With all that being said, it’s natural to think that quality wigs are easily accessible. But don’t be fooled. Note that you can’t always surf any advertised website boasting, “premium wigs” and expect perfection at the drop of a click. You will be surprised at how many unwearable shags end up at your doorstep at the cost of your coin. So with that said, we decided to do the research ourselves.

“My clients would buy wigs and the hair would be of poor quality or the size wouldn’t be correct so I began creating units out of necessity,” says Porsche Waldo, celebrity hairstylist to Mary J. Blige, Chanel Iman, Tinashe and more. Porsche now has her own custom wig company, Ebony Design, where she tailors wigs to perfection to match her clients’ needs. But she also gave us a few pointers on how to shop for quality units online.

“There will be a lot of trial and error, so reviews and referrals are the way to go” Waldo apprised. “Besides the obvious, like customer comments, look for the option of different lace colors [if you are purchasing a lace wig]. The lace color should match your skin tone. Make sure you have the option of choosing a cap size. Your hair length should determine the cap size. For example, a short haircut would result in a small cap. When you receive the unit, check for the correct size to avoid puckering. A snug fit is ideal. And check for care instructions, (shampoo and maintenance).”

We also suggest that you inspect the inside of your wig for abnormal holes and excessive hair shedding. These are all telltale signs that your purchase just might’ve been in vain. Nevertheless, after much scouring, we did find a couple of websites to shop for quality wigs online. Below check out our picks, but always remember to probe, and take required care of your new accessory.

RPGshow.com took the internet by storm back in 2007 when they started facilitating collaborations with YouTube bloggers to review their wigs. So it would be no surprise if you already own one of their statement units. And if not, just know that you’re missing out on high-quality full lace and frontal lace wigs made of virgin hair, 200% hair density, in-depth wig application tutorials, and a celebrity stylist affiliation program.

If you’re a wig connoisseur and like to purchase more than one at a time, you might already be privy to Wigstype.com. After housing two retail locations in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the company expanded into the digital sphere, and now offers more than 10,000 products in wigs, weave, and hair styling tools for customers all over the world. Here you can find super cheap units and coupon codes that will assist you on your journey.

When your hair is so fly, it might just cause you to have a diva attitude…this is the premise behind Divaswigs.com. As a leading e-commerce website in full lace units, this website only offers 100% premium quality human hair wigs with the option to either have a full lace or 360 frontal that creates a natural flesh-like appearance.

If you are searching for the ultimate lace wig that appears like your actual scalp, then referrals might lead you over to hairvivi.com. Here you’ll find a full “fake scalp wig” tab that offers up information on how they create the natural scalp look and tutorials on how to achieve one yourself.

Missing your local beauty supply store? That’s okay; just head on over to samsbeauty.com to check out an array of synthetic to blended hair wigs on sale for under $100 bucks. Here you can find pre-styled units that allow you to bulk buy if needed and transform your appearance instantly.

Coco Black Hair’s name is catchy, but what may lasso your attention more is the fact that they use raw material and unprocessed virgin hair to create all of their wigs! So whether you go full lace, 360 lace, frontal or weft wig, just know that your hair quality will up the ante and be sourced from the best raw virgin suppliers around the world.

As one of the first e-commerce wig sites to launch in 2010, elevatestayles.com has kept its quality hair reputation up to par over the years, and still offers some of the best-styled wigs in synthetic, blended, and human hair options.