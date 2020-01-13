7 High-Quality Hair Units That Won’t Leave Your Wallet Weeping

Scroll To See More Images

Wigs are well-worth the investment regardless of your budget. I mean, who wouldn’t want the option of going from waist-length hair, a la Beyoncé, to a Kylie Jenner-esque bob cut in a matter of minutes? The possibilities are endless and thanks to some of the best online stores for affordable wigs, we don’t have to spend all of our hard-earned coins on them either. Still, I’ll admit that finding a quality wig online is a tricky beast, especially with that unavoidable “you get what you pay for” reality looming over your head (and wallet).

If you’re looking for a unicorn—aka a natural-looking wig with amazing reviews that also doesn’t cost more than $100—look no more. I’ve scoured the Internet and my very own wishlist to compile a select few that check all the boxes. Even if you’ve only thought of starting a collection, you may feel inclined to start after seeing these stunning units at your disposal.

iSee Hair

As much as I live for textured hair wigs, there’s something about sleek, straight hair that keeps me coming back too. In addition to being timeless, the style is simple to manage and a perfect starting point if you’re a beginner. This sleek frontal wig from iSee hair is everything that novices need and more.

Bellami

No one crafts a wig like Tokyo Stylez, also known as the legend behind a handful of bold looks for Cardi B, Kylie Jenner and more. Tokyo’s collection with Bellami Hair is a dream come true if you want a piece of his magic on a budget. A wig styled by Tokyo can run you thousands—so you’d be wise to jump on this deal.

West Kiss

We know—this is a little over the under $100 budget, but this beautiful pre-colored wig is totally worth the extra four bucks. Just skip your morning latte for a day to make up for it (you won’t regret it). Check out this tutorial/review if you don’t believe the hype.

Wiggins Hair

No matter the season, a sleek bob always makes a statement. This human hair bob from Wiggin’s Hair is pre-cut yet customizable, so honestly, you can tweak the style to your liking. Rock it in its natural color or even plan a DIY color if you want a bolder shade.

Sam’s Beauty

Bangs are life and winter is the perfect season to rock them because compared to lace-parted wigs, bangs are easier to style. Most importantly, if your bangs are long enough, you can skip doing your eyebrows.

Sam’s Beauty

If you’re looking for an everyday option with a twist, look no more. This beautiful synthetic unit features a realistic parting and a stunning color combo that’s hard to resist. The price tag alone is enough reason to add this to your collection.

Sam’s Beauty

It’s so amazing to see how far wigs have come in the past few years–specifically beauty supply store wigs. This wig from It’s a Wig gives the best of all worlds, from amazing highlights to the soft lace closure. The blonde highlights also give me major Beyoncé vibes. *Adds to cart*

