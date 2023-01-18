The 7 Best Prescription-Strength Hair Growth Treatments You Can Buy from the Comfort Of Your Couch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

According to data from the Cleveland Clinic, more than 50 percent of women will experience hair loss. In fact, female-pattern hair loss (FPHL), affects about one-third of susceptible women, which means about 30 million women in the United States. So, if you’re dealing with bald patches, a wider part, thinning and/or excessive shedding, you aren’t alone. Luckily, there are some great online prescription-strength hair growth treatments you can buy from the comfort of your home. Don’t worry — there are no gummy bear vitamins in sight.

The following brands do some stellar testing and have the results to prove that their product truly can work if you’re the right candidate. Still, we have to recommend seeing a dermatologist to rule out any underlying conditions. Once you and your doctor figure out what could be causing your hair loss, you can save some serious money by going the online route when it comes to at-home medications and treatments. Though, some of these companies have a doctor on staff to chat with, making it even easier.

There are three most common types of hair loss and it helps to determine which one you’re dealing with. There’s anagen effluvium caused by medications like chemotherapy; telogen effluvium, a temporary hair loss that usually happens months after a traumatic life event or stress (such as childbirth); and androgenetic alopecia or female pattern hair loss, the most common hair thinning on the top and on the sides of the head.

For the latter two conditions, the treatment is often the same, though, with telogen effluvium, hair loss is likely to clear up. But for those suffering from female pattern hair loss who see no end in sight, these options can be a life-saver.

Women’s Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam for Hair Thinning and Loss

First, let’s get the OG out of the way. Rogaine

is a classic hair-growth treatment because it’s easily accessible to the millions who need it and it can work. But it’s not without side effects. The 5 percent minoxidil is considered a category C pregnancy drug, meaning that we’re not totally sure if it’s safe for babies. So, those who are pregnant or breast-feeding should skip this one.

Hers Hair Regrowth Treatment

If you want a more personalized approach, sign up for Hers and chat with a doctor online about the right options for your hair loss. Then, you can shop prescription oral medications, topical treatments with minoxidil, supplements, volumizing shampoo and conditioner, and more, starting at just $15 a month.

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

If you’re looking to go the more natural route sans side effects, Vegamour has an entire line shampoos, conditioners, serums and more to combat hair loss — as well as a community that swears by the results. Vegamour uses phyto-actives (the power of plants!) so you don’t need a prescription for this one and it’s a safe first step towards reducing hair loss.

Nutrafol Women

Another great drug-free option is Nutrafol, a supplement that’s much different from the celeb-backed hair growth gummies on Instagram. Ingredients include Sensoril ashwagandha, saw palmetto and antioxidant vitamin E to fight the most common causes of hair loss. There are three options to choose from, all of which have incredible reviews and science-backed results. Women for those aged 18-44, Women’s Balance is for ages 44+ and Postpartum is for the first year after childbirth. Sign up for a monthly supply and get free online doctor consults.

Musely The Hair Solution

Like Hers, Musely has you talk to a doctor first to ensure its prescription treatment will work well for you. That’s especially important when you’re dealing with ingredients such as minoxidil, dutasteride and spironolactone. Once you’re approved, shop the topical solution and oral medication for female pattern hair loss in pre-menopausal or post-menopausal women.

Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment For Women

Another minoxidil-based treatment contains 2 percent of the active ingredient. It might take a little time to see results but with patience, it can really work.

Collective Laboratories Activating Serum

Instead of just one hero product, Collective Laboratories has an entire system to help with your hair loss. Start with the detoxifying shampoo containing DHT-blocking saw palmetto and strengthen strands with the conditioner. Apply the non-greasy Activating Serum daily to stimulate hair growth and see the best results.