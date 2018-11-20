7 Old School Beauty Products We Still Swear by for Good Reason

Scroll To See More Images

The beauty world is in the midst of a major pop-culture moment and arguably undergoing a huge transformation. It’s gone from being viewed as a superficial and vain industry to being an inclusive conduit of creative and personal expression. With this quasi social shift going on right now, however, comes a slew of new marketing campaigns, constant product launches and drops, and a whole new entertainment sector of beauty bloggers and YouTubers garnering more attention and collab opportunities than even well-established editorial makeup artists who have been revered for decades.

However, despite the revamping of skin care, color cosmetics and grooming products, there are some tried-and-true gold standards that have withstood the test of time without having to be repackaged in millennial pink colorways or having to rely on pricey beauty blogger sponsorships to endure as best-sellers.

Of course, there are a slew of old-fashioned products we used back in the day that we would never revisit again because there are so many better options now available at a wide range of price points. In fact, I’m still scarred by the the tangerine-hued locks I struggled to grow out for over a year in middle school, courtesy of iconic Sun-In spray.

Many may also remember another 90s favorite: the no-B.S. Sea Breeze “Toner” that stripped the skin of excess oil, dirt, and well, everything. However, while we’re happy to leave some of the now “vintage” beauty products we loved back in the day in our past, there are plenty of legacy products that still hold their own against the fancy new products in today’s delightfully saturated market that are frankly, irreplaceable.

We’re all for innovative products and we, too, live to hear about new product drops, but we’d also like to make a case for the simple, old school products that are still used for a reason despite their lack of marketing allure.

Ponds Cold Cream Cleanser

This is the O.G. of cleansing balms, which have become a skin care staple in the beauty world within the last couple of years. While new cult classics like Clinique’s best-selling Take Off The Day Cleansing balm make recurrent appearances in YouTuber’s empty’s videos and certainly, do wonders for makeup removal sans the dryness, this no-frills cream does an equally stellar job for a fraction of the cost.

John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum

Look, we’re not trying to say that applying this 90s favorite hair care product feels like a luxe experience or looks IG-worthy enough for your bathroom #sheflie. However, when it comes to combating frizz and taming those unruly fly-aways (thanks, bleach-born breakage!), this old school product actually works – even in the the most humid of climates.

L’Oreal Elnett Satin Hairspray

This classic hair spray is a staple in nearly any hairstylist’s kit – and for good reason. The lightweight spray holds the style, but remains brushable and soft to the touch, rather than crunchy and stiff.

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara

Even the pink and lime green packaging of this cult-status drugstore mascara screams 1994, but regardless of the retro packaging that still hasn’t been updated (which, the nostalgic side of us kind of appreciates), the formula has also remained untouched. Makeup artists still swear by this cheap mascara because it has an ultra thin and liquidy formula that makes it super to build up from natural to glam without clumping up or looking spidery on the lashes.

Smith’s Rosebud Salve

Another multi-functional cult classic, Smith’s Original Rosebud Salve was originally formulated in 1892 and is still coveted by loyal beauty fans and professional makeup artists alike. With a deliciously mild rose fragrance and lightweight balm texture, this balm moisturizes the lips with a touch of pink, soothes burns and irritation and can even be used on blemishes.

Mason Pearson Boar Bristle Brush

Developed (and patented) over a century ago, this brush may not be the most affordable on our list, there’s a reason that this coveted hair brush has stood the test of time (even with its steep price tag). It’s designed with a blend of boar and nylon bristles that together help to evenly distribute natural oils to the strands and hair follicles, thereby reducing breakage and damage and helping to extend your blowout at the same time.

Thayer’s Witch Hazel Rose Water Toner

This all-natural, alcohol-free toner is not the Sea Breeze you used to combat your acne as a teen. This rose-infused toner cleanses and cleans out pores without over-drying or stripping the skin of virtually all moisture. We’re not going to lie, we also love the shabby-chic, vintage-inspired packaging too.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.