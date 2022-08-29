The 6 Best Olaplex Products of All Time—Including J.Lo & Kim Kardashian’s Favorites

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s one brand that’s been dominating the hair scene for years, and it needs no introduction because you likely already see it on your FYP and at your hair salon. The brand we’re talking about is Olaplex. It joins the Dyson Airwrap, NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer and Glossier Boy Brow in the upper echelon of beauty products that have never-ending shelf lives. In the words of Taylor Swift, they never go out of style. But with all of this buzz, comes one very valid question: Is Olaplex worth the hype?

We’ll keep it short and sweet: Yes, it is.

Olaplex formulates hair care products that transform hair in the blink of an eye. The brand has been rescuing damaged hair since it launched in 2014. Now it’s one of the biggest names in beauty and has laid the groundwork for a brand new genre of haircare called “bond-building.” Everyone’s been talking about bonds lately, just not in the friendship or legal sense!

You’re probably most familiar with the No. 3 Hair Perfector because so many celebs back it, including Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Margot Robbie. However, there are many other products that deserve the spotlight, which is why we’ve compiled this list.

Keep reading for the answers to questions you might have if you’re an Olaplex newbie or a die-hard fan trying to catch all of the brand’s products as if it were Pokémon GO. You’ll also find the six best Olaplex products to shop as soon as you’re done reading this story.

RELATED: We Found The Best Way to Save Money on Dyson’s Coveted Hair Dryer—Here’s The Deal

How does Olaplex work and what makes it so special?

First, buckle up for a mini science class on Olaplex’s groundbreaking technology and formulations.

“Olaplex patented bond-building technology penetrates the hair shaft working on the entire hair structure to rebuild the hair throughout. It builds a permanent bridge between the disulfide bonds,” explains celebrity colorist Bianca Hillier. “At the same time, it lessens and eliminates damage caused by molecules that eat protein from the hair by working faster than the damage can occur. This ingredient (Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate) is essential in repairing disulfide bonds and restoring health back into its natural state.”

The brand’s products are made to fix several different kinds of damage, whether you fried your hair from using heat tools every single day, constantly received color or chemical treatments at the salon or can’t stop tugging your strands every time you pick up a brush. It also repairs harm caused by factors you can’t control, like UV rays, cold weather and pollution.

Which Olaplex product is most popular?

The No. 3 Hair Perfector takes the crown as the brand’s top-selling product. One bottle sells every 3.5 seconds, according to Hillier. It’s “a weekly at-home treatment, not a conditioner, that reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving its look and feel,” she says.

Which celebrities love Olaplex?

So far, the VIP list includes Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish.

Are Olaplex products worth the money?

Yes, yes and yes! Hair stylists, colorists and experts, along with the long list of celeb fans, can’t recommend them enough. All of TikTok and so many shoppers have also fallen in love with the brand’s offerings. They might cost more than your average drugstore hair mask, but they’re certainly worth the investment. When you think about it, if you don’t buy quality hair products, you’re just going to end up spending way more money on salon treatments (*insert: the sound of my bank account screaming*). It’s best for your hair (and your wallet) to shop Olaplex’s fan-favorite products and use them on a regular basis.

My brain is starting to hurt after all of that science and money talk, so let’s get into the best Olaplex products to date so you can incorporate them into your beauty routine and watch your hair completely transform. Out with the old and in with the new!

No. 3 Hair Perfector

If your ends are feeling rough after consistent heat, styling and chemical services, reach for the forever iconic No. 3 Hair Perfector. The at-home treatment decreases split ends and strengthens strands. Join its fan club alongside Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Margot Robbie.

No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Bring on the hydration with the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo. The Jennifer Lopez-approved product makes hair soft, shiny and free of split ends. Perfect for dry locks and repairing damage, the shampoo also does a great job at preventing frizz and flyaways.

No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

If you’re shopping Olaplex’s shampoo, you might as well complete your shower routine with the brand’s accompanying conditioner. The formula restores broken bonds, tames frizz and prevents damage. The results will be all the more visible when you use it in conjunction with the shampoo.

No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo

Those with blonde, lightened and gray hair should should opt for this purple toning shampoo because it neutralizes brassiness and enhances overall brightness. “A purple shampoo is designed for blondes, anyone with blonde highlights and all hair types including gray hair,” colorist Christin Brown previously told StyleCaster. “Brassy hair can be caused by everything from hard water to time elapsed in between color sessions and even exposure to [the] sun.”

No. 6 Bond Smoother

This leave-in styling cream does exactly what its name suggests. Kiss your frizzy, dry, damaged hair goodbye when you use it on the daily. Billie Eilish can confirm that the No. 6 Bond Smoother is a game-changer. “I use this after every single time I wash my hair. And you can use it on your dry hair before you go to bed and it’ll just kind of give some volume,” she explained in a video with Vogue.

No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo

Watch all your product buildup, excess oil, hard water minerals, chlorine, heavy metals and pollution wash down the drain when you lather your hair in this shampoo. Voluminous, soft, shiny and squeaky clean strands are headed your way!

“I recommend this weekly deep cleansing shampoo because it is formulated with a broad-spectrum clarifying system to remove impurities that weigh down hair and cause damage, without stripping the hair,” celebrity colorist Chad Kenyon previously told StyleCaster. “It also contains Olaplex’s patented bond-building technology to maintain strong hair bonds.”