Non-Greasy Oil Primers For Glowy Complexion

Contrary to the popular belief that those of us with oily or combination skin types (raising my hand) should avoid facial oil and any skincare or makeup that contains it is, for the most part, a downright myth. Of course, there are plenty of exceptions to this “rule,” but largely, if you opt for the right type of oil suited for your skin type, it shouldn’t clog your pores, leave you feeling like an oil slick, or prompt breakouts.

Oil primers are the latest iteration to hit the makeup-prepping beauty category and for good reason. While many blurring and pore-filling primers leave your skin feeling velvety smooth, they tend to do very little for your actual skin—in fact, they can even trigger a blackhead flare-up. Oil primers, on the other hand, are excellent for prepping the skin before applying your foundation, concealer, and other complexion products because they give you a solid dose of hydration and bestows your blank canvas with a nice slip to work with.

If you’re into a more glowy, skin-like effect, oil primers are also great because they give the skin a super subtle, healthy-looking shine without leaving you extra dewy or oily. Of course, depending on your finish preference, you always add more or less of the oil to achieve the desired result. Ahead, we’ve lined up some of our favorite oil primers for a radiant glow without all of the grease.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Hydra Touch Oil Prime

This moisturizing oil primer delivers a solid dose of hydration to your skin and is also infused with a slew of other skin-enhancing ingredients, including jojoba and rice oil. The formula glides over the skin beautifully but dries down quickly for flawless foundation application. Best of all, you only need three or four drops to get a glowy, hydrated canvas.

2. Woya 24k Rose Gold Elixir Beauty Oil

More than just your average makeup primer, this multi-purpose beauty oil not only primes the face for foundation, but it also offers a huge range of skincare benefits, including moisturizing, tightening pores, brightening dullness, softening the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet. This oil can also be used on the mouth to hydrate the lips before applying lipstick or gloss.

3. Physicians Formula Natural Defense Protect Your Prime Primer Oil

This skin-loving oil primer not only gives your skin a silky smooth canvas before you apply your makeup, but it also offers a slew of anti-aging benefits as well. The protective formula is infused with SPF 15 to protect your skin from free radical damage from the sun and pollution, and it’s also formulated without any harmful or irritating ingredients, so it’s safe for those with sensitive skin.