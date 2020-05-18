Shine-Reducing Tinted Moisturizers That Won’t Leave You Looking Like an Oil Slick

Sure, there are plenty of oil-free and super matte foundations to help keep shine at bay if you’re prone to getting greasy throughout the day, but these formulas tend to are usually on the heavier side, and often times wind up looking cakey and mask-like—not natural and seamless. So, if full-coverage isn’t quite your thing, you’re left with lighter, sheer-coverage formulas than usually fall on the shinier (read: “luminous,” “radiant,” etc.) end of the spectrum—which isn’t exactly the ideal formula for those with oily or combination skin.

While tinted moisturizers are usually more hydrating and dewy, if you’re looking for a tad bit of coverage to even out your complexion—and offer some serious skincare benefits to boot—they’re the perfect formula. And, there are somewhat surprisingly plenty of oil-free and mattifying formulas on the market that won’t make your oily skin even worse. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite oil-absorbing formulas that are not only magical for the complexion because of the addition of skincare ingredients (including SPF), but they’re also great options for lightweight, no-makeup-makeup days.

1. EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Face Moisturizer

This waterproof and dermatologist approved tinted facial moisturizer is infused with mineral sun protection, as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid to keep your skin moisturizer without feeling greasy.

2. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free

This cult-favorite tinted moisturizer gives the skin a natural-looking wash of color without exacerbating shine and oil. The demi-matte light to medium coverage formula gives a skin a healthy glow without looking shiny.

3. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Radiant Tinted Facial Moisturizer

Infused with a blend of skin-enhancing, anti-aging ingredients including vitamins E, A, and C, this multi-tasking tinted moisturizer does much more than just even out your complexion.