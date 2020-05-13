Oil-free Mascaras for Lash Lift and Eyelash Extensions

If oily mascaras irritate your eyes or you’re looking for a way to boost your semi-permanent lash extensions, you might want to consider shopping for oil-free mascara. Water-based mascara is usually easier on your eyes, hypoallergenic and contains vitamins that boost lasting growth. True oil-free mascara is rare, however.

The vast majority of mascaras have oil or components that will un-bond the eyelash extensions from your skin. It is usually not necessary to add mascara on to semi-permanent eyelash extensions, though. Check with your stylist or aesthetician to see if you should put mascara on your eyelash extensions.

If you are going to put mascara on your lash extensions, you should make sure not to apply the mascara to the base. You only want to apply mascara to the tips of your lashes, and you only need a small amount. Oil-free mascaras are usually more potent, and you don’t need several coats to get an effect on your lashes.

We found the best oil-free mascaras for regular eyelashes and lash extensions. Our picks are water-based and generally non-irritating. They contain more natural ingredients than your average drugstore mascara. Some of our options are even vegan and cruelty-free, while others contain growth-stimulating vitamins. Your lashes can grow while you wear the mascara.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Silksence 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara

This mascara will make your eyelashes look both voluminous yet natural at the same time. This no-clump formula is oil-free, waterproof and sweat-proof. It can survive a gym workout and then go on to happy hour with your friends. It’s also non-irritating, because it’s made out of non-toxic products, like pure silk fiber and plant materials. It also contains Vitamin E, which will help grow out your eyelashes.

2. Xtreme Lashes Length & Volume Mascara

Get length and volume for both natural eyelashes and eyelash extensions with Xtreme Lashes. This water-based mascara also contains Vitamin B5. The mascara adds color and high-definition to your lashes while remaining clump- and flake-free. This mascara was developed by registered nurse Jo Mousselli who was looking to find a long-lasting, high-performing mascara. She also specializes in semi-permanent lash extensions.

3. BeautyGARDE Oil-Free Mascara

BeautyGARDE’s mascara is oil-free, hypoallergenic, non-toxic, vegan and cruelty-free. For anyone who wants a more natural mascara, BeautyGARDE is a good bet. It’s compatible with extensions. The consistency of this mascara is a bit different than what you’re used to—if you haven’t used an oil-free formula before. It’s less of a runny liquid. It doesn’t clump, but it will take some practice to put on.