Oil-free Foundations That Won’t Make You Breakout

Foundation is hard to shop for, especially if you’ve got difficult skin. If your skin is touchy and flares out in a group of blemishes after one day of wearing full-face makeup, that’s very frustrating. The point of foundation is to give you even, shine-free coverage throughout the day. That’s why we carefully slather it on. When the coverage that is supposed to be masking your fine lines, discoloration and acne scars creates an entirely new skincare problem for you, that’s terribly ironic.

We might have been told that acne would be a thing of the past when we finally got out of our teenage years, but now we know that simply isn’t true. Having blemish-free skin is a constant battle, even when you aren’t wearing a full face of makeup every day. You don’t need a traitorous foundation in your routine. That’s why you should consider investing in an oil-free foundation.

Oil-free foundations don’t add even more oil to your skin. They’re best for oily and combination skin, because sometimes people with dry skin need a little extra help from oily foundations. Oil-free foundations are less likely to clog your pores, and they still give you a natural, matte look. We picked the best oil-free foundations for you. One of our picks almost doesn’t sound real. This foundation has acne-fighting ingredients that help to defeat your blemishes while hiding your imperfections. That’s a foundation we definitely want on our team.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-Free Liquid Foundation

A foundation that also helps you get clear skin? That sounds mythical, but it is, in fact, real. Neutrogena combined their foundation formula with their MicroClear technology to help unclog your pores. You won’t just be covering your breakouts, you’ll be actively battling and preventing them while going about your daily life. This foundation is for oily, combination and even sensitive skin. It’s hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

2. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

This oil-free foundation from Maybelline provides you with medium coverage and is made with clay, so it’ll give you a more natural look. But don’t worry, it does minimize your pores and control shine. It either comes in a glass bottle or a convenient pouch, which has a spout to make sure you get no more than exactly what you need. This foundation is available in up to 40 shades, though you will need to check to see if your shade is in stock.

3. Clinique Stay-Matte Makeup

If you’re constantly on-the-go, from work to the gym to happy hour, this foundation will be able to keep up. Clinique’s weightless, oil-free foundation absorbs shine, controls your skin’s oils and doesn’t streak when you sweat. Free of parabens and fragrances, the foundation does last for eight hours, so you might need to touch-up here and there, but it’ll give you a sheer matte look the entire time.