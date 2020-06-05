Oil-Free Eyeliner Perfect for Lash Extensions

If you’re a fan of lash extensions or lash lifts, you know the deal. Oils in eye makeup and makeup remover can break down the glue and solution and cause your pricey treatment to fall out faster. That’s a disaster. Luckily, there are some stellar oil-free eyeliners that are still long-wearing, ultra-pigmented and even smudge-proof. You’ll get that precise line every time without damaging your lashes.

Choose Beauty Garde’s oil-free liquid liner if you love a cat-eye as the flocked-tip applicator helps you swipe with ease. Prefer a brush tip? Dlux Professional’s ink liner is just like the oil-infused brush-tip ones you know and love but without the damaging ingredient. If you’re someone who can’t live without pencil liner, Almay’s eyeliner pencil comes in a pretty dark purple as well as black so you can create a sultry, smudged-out look perfect for day or night. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener so there’s no need to find the one you have laying around.

Go with that classic cat-eye, try the floating eyeliner trend or double up with a colorful line on top. Keep multiple eyeliners in your beauty kit for all your creative styles. Shop some of our favorite oil-free eyeliners, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Beauty Garde Oil-Free Liquid Eyeliner

This liquid eyeliner is long-lasting and easy to apply. It’s even safe to use with lash extensions. The flocked-tip applicator helps you get a precise line every time.

2. Almay Eyeliner Pencil

Choose Almay’s pencil eyeliner in Black Amethyst for a pretty dark purple alternative to black. The long-wearing, water-resistant eyeliner has a built-in sharpener so you’ll always have a clean tip. The addition of vitamin E in the formula makes it ultra-comfortable to wear.

3. Dlux Professional Premium Flawless Ink Liquid Eyeliner

If you’re looking for a brush-tip black liquid liner, Dlux Professional’s is your jam. It comes in an opaque Vivid Black and is safe for lash extensions. It’s also smudge-proof but can be removed with just water.