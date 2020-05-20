Oil-Free Concealers to Keep Your Pores Clean & Clear

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you have oily skin or are prone to congested pores courtesy of your favorite makeup products from time to time, switching to an oil-free formula is key to maintaining healthy-looking skin—with or without makeup on. This is especially the case for foundation and concealer. Aside from blackheads and blemishes, using a heavy or super-emollient concealer formula underneath your eyes can also cause pesky milia bumps to form due to clogged pores.

Oil-free concealers are also great because they tend to last longer, resist caking and crease, and aren’t as likely as richer options to settle into (and therefore, enhance) the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet after just an hour or two of wear time. Water-based (as opposed to oil-based) and water-resistant concealers are also an excellent choice for oily skin types, not only because they’re practically budge-proof, but because they also won’t exacerbate excess shine. Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite oil-free formulas that will seamlessly camouflage breakouts, redness, dark circles, and everything in between without leaving you looking like an utter oil slick.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Catrice Liquid Camouflage High Coverage Concealer

This non-greasy and long-wearing liquid concealer gives you full coverage for a flawless complexion without looking cakey or clogging your pores. The lightweight, non-heavy formula allows your skin to breathe and layers over foundation evenly.

2. Almay Clear Complexion Concealer

Infused with soothing and skin-enhancing ingredients like aloe and salicylic acid, this concentrated concealer not only hides imperfections but the fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested formula also helps to actually improvesyour skin over time.

3. Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

This weightless and breathable liquid concealer gives you buildable coverage without feeling greasy or emphasizing fine lines and texture. The pore-refining formula keeps shine at bay without leaving the skin feeling overly dry.