Best of the Week: Long Hair and Messy Updos

All of the young starlets came out looking fabulous this week on the red carpets. The 2012 Teen Choice Awards took place this past Sunday and as we previously gushed, it was all about the hair. Lea Michele made it into the round up this week with her glowing tan skin and long glossy hair. Fellow brunettes, such as Nikki Reed and Victoria Justice, had showed up with similar hairstyles. Their long brown hair was in a half up, half down style.

At the premiere for The Campaign, designer Rachel Roy looked gorgeous with a loose ponytail. Olivia Munn, who is another common face on best of the week, showed that she can do no wrong with a simple bun and glowing skin.

Check out which stars looked amazing in this week’s Best of the Week slideshow, and let us know which one was your favorite in the comments below.