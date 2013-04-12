Best Of The Week: Coral Lipstick On January Jones, Rachel McAdams’ Top Knot, More

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty looks from red carpet events, and this week was especially promising. Color seems to be on the mind of celebrities these days, especially with warmer weather coming our way. From coral lip shades to grey smokey eyes and matte pink lipstick, stars are donning spring’s trendiest colors. The updo seemed to also be popular this week, with stars like Carrie Underwood and Olivia Wilde showing off the style.

Taylor Swift and Julianne Hough lit up the carpet, radiantly glowing as the paparazzi snapped shots of them. To get the Hollywood worthy shine, check out our tips and tricks for highlighting and how to brighten your face like a professional. Be sure to flip through the slideshow and tell us which celebrity look you’re loving this week in the comments below!