Best of the Week: Nude Lips & Statement Liner

We must admit that we assumed most celebrities would be hibernating this week after partying it up at the Emmys, but we were pleasantly surprised to find them out making the red carpet rounds at premieres and Paris Fashion Week. During the aforementioned Emmys this past weekend we had taken note of the overwhelming trend of nude lips and smokey eyes, and let’s just say that that trend is certainly only gaining ground.
This week we were carried away by nude lips and a strong statement on the eyes – intense liner was spotted everywhere on the red carpet. From Anna Kendrick’s smudged cat eyes to Elizabeth Banks’ thickly rimmed lids, we’re taking note of this balancing act.
Anna Kendrick rocked intense cat eyes paired with nude lips and loose waves for the premiere of "Pitch Perfect."
Aside from Kristen Stewart's usual bedhead, her eye makeup for the Balenciaga show in Paris was stunning – she showed off a shimmering silver all around her eyes and perfectly groomed brows.
Salma Hayek's ombre is a subtle way to update your hair for fall and the actress' glossy locks were the highlight of her Paris Fashion Week look.
Penelope Cruz chose a deep side part, strong brows and a mauve lip this week but we loved how her sleek strands were pulled to one side and made the staple of the look.
Brittany Snow's long lashes, pink lips and natural flush completed this beauty look for the premiere of "Pitch Perfect."
Allison Williams has been on her red carpet game lately, and this classic updo, nude lip and smokey eye combination is certainly a winning one that we have a feeling we'll see more of.
We weren't exactly in love with Elizabeth Banks' faux bob, but her thickly rimmed eyeliner was so on point that we had to pay our respects. Take note ladies, the nude lip is IN.
Actress Anna Camp simply nailed this old Hollywood blowout. The '60s cat eye and nude lip do wonders to complete the look.
Bella Thorne's nude lip and smokey eye were all she needed with such a fiery red mane full of loose waves.
