Best of the Week: Nude Lips & Statement Liner

We must admit that we assumed most celebrities would be hibernating this week after partying it up at the Emmys, but we were pleasantly surprised to find them out making the red carpet rounds at premieres and Paris Fashion Week. During the aforementioned Emmys this past weekend we had taken note of the overwhelming trend of nude lips and smokey eyes, and let’s just say that that trend is certainly only gaining ground.

This week we were carried away by nude lips and a strong statement on the eyes – intense liner was spotted everywhere on the red carpet. From Anna Kendrick’s smudged cat eyes to Elizabeth Banks’ thickly rimmed lids, we’re taking note of this balancing act.

Peruse through the slideshow above and let us know who you think the best look of the week is in the comments section below!