Best of the Week: Jessica Biel and Jennifer Lawrence Amp Up Their Signature Looks, More

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty looks from red carpet events, and this week was especially promising. Celebrities seem to always keep to a certain signature beauty look, though they love to try to mix it up every once in a while. This week stars kept their classic style but with an added twist like a bright lip or shorter hair. Finding a signature look that works is great, but can often times get boring, which is why amping it up keeps things from being too repetitive.

Stars like Jessica Biel, Elle Fanning, and Kelly Rowland were spotted out this week mixing up their usual looks. A go-to look that works for you is always a must, but every now and than you should take a risk. Flip through and see the celebrity sightings from this week and let us know which look inspires you in the comments below!