Best of the Week: Sienna Miller’s Crop, Demi Lovato’s Bold Lip, More

We’re constantly on the hunt for hair and makeup inspiration, and one of the many places that we find it are from our favorite celebrities. At their numerous award shows and red carpet premieres, celebs are trying out some of the latest runway trends (with new and different twists) and making them a little more accessible than how we saw them on the runways – something we definitely appreciate.

This week, the music industry was out in full force, and definitely debuted their best beauty looks. From fishtail braids to bold lips, we saw a little of everything. Let us know who was your favorite look of the week in the comments below!

Kira Kazantsev, this year’s Miss America, was at the American Country Countdown Awards the other night with a fabulous fishtail braid and glossy pink lip. We also love that she paired it with an ear cuff!

Tae also chose a braided hairstyle for the American Country Countdown Awards, but she chose to do a triple braided ponytail – which we definitely plan on copying.

At a movie premiere this week, Krysten Ritter went for a neutral smokey eye and stained lip, keeping the rest of her look sleek and subdued.

Sienna Miller absolutely wowed us with glowing skin, a sleek cat eye and and tousled short crop – do you notice the hint of rose gold highlights still in her hair? We love!

Rita Ora matched her eyeliner to her lips (and dress) for Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball, and we must say, we love the daring liner look. If you’re going to go bold, go all out.

Demi Lovato opted for a deep, dark wine lip for the Jingle Ball, and her hair hue was dark as well.

Iggy Azalea was pretty much the opposite of Demi, choosing more of a sun-kissed and bronzed makeup look. But, our favorite part? Those curls.

Maia Mitchell looked like the all-natural girl-next-door for and “Fosters” event the other night, and her false lashes are everything we’ve ever wanted.