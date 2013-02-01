Best of the Week: Rooney & Kate Mara Rock Sleek Chignons

Every week we’re constantly scouring the red carpets for the hottest beauty looks – from bold red lips to glamorous Hollywood ringlets. It’s one of the best places to find inspiration and one of the only ways you can be judgmental in life without being a considered a cruel person among your friends. This week celebs were still in fine form even though they’re deep in the midst of awards season. Straight off the SAG Awards everyone got right back to work promoting their latest projects, from the “Warm Bodies” premiere to the Netflix premiere of the “House of Cards.”

We fell in love with a lot of lush lashes and side-swept curls this week on the carpets (a trend that we saw plenty of at the SAG Awards, and we are sure will continue through the rest of awards season). From Rooney Mara to Kate Mara the celebs brought their A-Games this week. Did you have a favorite look? Let us know in the comments below!