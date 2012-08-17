Best of the Week: Red Lips and Soft Waves

Now that the Olympics are over, it’s time to take our minds off of athletes tumbling through the air and put the focus back on our other favorite hobby: celebrities. Namely, celebrity beauty. This week we saw plenty of red carpet looks, whether they were from various movie premieres across the globe or just fashion events throughout the city.

Stars such as Kelly Rowland and Joy Bryant showed off their bold red lips, whereas Jessica Biel and Kristen Bell favored a nude lip and messy bedhead look. Take a look through the slideshow above for our picks of the best of the week, and let us know in the comments below who you think “wowed” this week!