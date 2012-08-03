Best of the Week: Middle Parts and Flowing Waves

Even though the world’s attention has been pretty much glued to the Olympics ever since the opening ceremony, Hollywood still goes on (shocking, we know). In a culture focused on celebs, the Olympic season can be confusing due to the need to cheer for both a gymnast and a movie star all in the same weekend. Regardless of the reason for being in front of the camera this week, these famous females definitely brought their best looks to the lens.

From the enviable nail art at the Olympic games in London to the middle parts and 1970s inspired waves on the red carpet, this week has brought some of our favorite looks. Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel totally killed it at the premiere of Total Recall, and Audrina Patridge deserves a gold medal for her new golden hair. One thing is for sure: choosing first, second and third place winners in the hair and makeup category is just about impossible this week.

Who’s look did you love this week? Tell us in the comment section below.