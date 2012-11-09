Best of the Week: Keira Knightley & Rihanna’s Bold Lips, More

Here’s the thing about hair and makeup: even if you have the best blowout from the top salon and the most gorgeous makeup in the world, if you’re not wearing it with confidence, you won’t be looking your best. Beauty products can make you look brighter, younger and better, but they can only take you so far. We’re strong believers in Audrey Hepburn’s saying, “Happy girls are the prettiest girls” and we think it goes hand in hand with confidence.

This week, there was no shortage of celebrity confidence. From the Victoria’s Secret fashion show (hello, major amounts of pressure!) to movie premieres around the world, these ladies were chosen for our Best of the Week list because they exuded happiness and confidence – two things we can totally get behind.

From Keira Knightley’s bold brows to Rihanna’s deep wine lip, statements were being made across the board. We’re happy to see that celebrities are keeping their looks fresh, updating with the latest beauty trends, and we’re happier to see them proudly showing the world what they’re made of.

