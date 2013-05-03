Best of the Week: Emilia Clarke and Katy Perry Try Bright Lips for Spring

Each week we take a glance at the celebrity beauty looks that we’ve spotted on the red carpet events, and this week was especially promising. Warm weather is on everyone’s mind with the change of seasons, which also means a change in the way we put on our makeup and do our hair. Many stars have been opting for brighter colors on their lips with fresh, dewy skin.

This week stars such as Katy Perry, Jennifer Morrison, Olivia Wilde, and more stepped out at events looking classy as ever. Especially in the heat it can be difficult to pull yourself together to look good whether going on a red carpet or just a night out on the town. Click through and let us know which look you’ll be trying during these warm times in the comment below!