Best of the Week: Holland Roden and Reese Witherspoon’s Matte Lips, More

This week was busy on all fronts in the world of celebrity (and runway) beauty, with New York Fashion Week wrapping up and the Toronto International Film Festival underway. We saw some amazing front row celebrity beauty looks to give us plenty of inspiration next to the catwalks, and at the same time, the red carpets were filled with our favorite stars doing the exact same thing.
Reese Witherspoon has been all over the press circuits lately promoting two of her latest films (“Wild” and “The Good Lie”) and while the films are getting rave reviews, so are her red carpet looks. Holland Roden and Jamie Chung have also been churning out some fabulous beauty looks lately – but we want to know who your favorites are – let us know in the comments below!
Reese Witherspoon stuns with a bold red lip and tousled side waves at the 'Wild' premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.
Photo:
George Pimentel/Getty Images
Jessica Alba always looks great, and this sleek blowout and natural makeup look was the perfect choice.
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Honest Company
Jaime Chung opted for a dark lip and smokey eye to go with her loose waves for the Alice + Olivia fashion week presentation.
Photo:
Rob Kim/Getty Images for alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet
Actress Bella Thorne attended Jeremy Scott's fashion show with a fun braided hairstyle and green liner to match her outfit.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo chose a simple disheveled side braid for Delpozo's spring fashion show.
Photo:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Kiernan Shipka attends the Tory Burch fashion show with a perfectly pretty (and age-appropriate) makeup look.
Photo:
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Holland Roden went for a matte bold lip and disheveled updo for Lela Rose's fashion show.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
At Marc by Marc Jacobs, Alexa Chung showed off her effortlessly chic vibe with a soft smokey eye and flushed cheeks.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images