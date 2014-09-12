Best of the Week: Holland Roden and Reese Witherspoon’s Matte Lips, More

This week was busy on all fronts in the world of celebrity (and runway) beauty, with New York Fashion Week wrapping up and the Toronto International Film Festival underway. We saw some amazing front row celebrity beauty looks to give us plenty of inspiration next to the catwalks, and at the same time, the red carpets were filled with our favorite stars doing the exact same thing.

Reese Witherspoon has been all over the press circuits lately promoting two of her latest films (“Wild” and “The Good Lie”) and while the films are getting rave reviews, so are her red carpet looks. Holland Roden and Jamie Chung have also been churning out some fabulous beauty looks lately – but we want to know who your favorites are – let us know in the comments below!

