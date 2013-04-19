Best of the Week: Casually Chic Looks By Jennifer Hudson and Alexis Bledel, More

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty looks from red carpet events, and this week was especially promising. The stars seem to be feeling the heat that’s starting to come our way with the spring and summer season. During this time, you want to wear makeup that will make you glow (not orange) and look sweat-free (not super shiny). It is also important to not cake on the makeup and end up having it fall down your face in the middle of the day. The best look for this time of year is casual chic, nothing too crazy.

Perfect examples were shown from Miranda Kerr, Olivia Palermo, Jennifer Hudson, and more. From radiant skin to super shiny hair to a simple bold lip, these stars show minimal makeup done the right way. Flip through the slideshow to reveal looks that will inspire you! Be sure to comment below and let us know who your favorite was this week!