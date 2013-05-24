Best of the Week: Carey Mulligan’s Burgundy Lip, Naya Rivera’s Braids and More!

This week we have been completely stunned by the celebrity red carpet appearances that we’ve been spotting. Night after night we’ve been impressed by stars’ beauty looks on the red carpet. Girls like Naya Rivera and Heather Graham have been stepping up their beauty games, and we’re not sure if it’s simply because of the warmer weather, or the fact that their beauty teams are just that on top of the trends.

Whatever the reason, we’re thrilled to have this much inspiration going into Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll obviously be trying out some braided updos, pale pink lips and perhaps even a violet lip or two. Let us know who your favorite look of the week was in the comments section below!

