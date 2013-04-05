Best Of The Week: Ashley Tisdale’s Sideswept Hair, Emmy Rossum’s Golden Glow, more

Each week we take a look at the celebrity beauty looks from red carpet events, and this week was especially enticing. This week celebrities sported bold brows, bright lips, gorgeous glows, and sideswept hairstyles. With spring here, the craving for loose hair, brightly colored lips, and a flawless face is in full swing. Our winter skin needs to be shed – bring on spring mode!

Stars like Gwenyth Paltrow, Emilia Clarke, Ashley Tisdale, and Lilly Collins all made an entrance and impression. We hope these looks inspire you to recreate them yourselves at home. Take a look through our favorite looks of this week and let us know which was your favorite in the comments below!