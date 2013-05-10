Best of the Week: Anne Hathaway’s Blonde Hair, Lauren Conrad’s Pink Lipstick, More

Between the Met Gala and the movie premieres this week, the red carpet looks were absolutely insane. Anne Hathaway’s new platinum blonde hair has already been spotted being styled multiple ways (and we’re obsessed), and the rest of the celebrities who stepped out for the cameras this week really took things to the next level.

Hollywood starlets like Lauren Conrad, Kate Bosworth, and Miranda Kerr all sported a bold lipstick shade this week, proving that bold lips have become a staple on the red carpet. Take a look at our picks for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week and tell us which is your favorite in the comments below!

