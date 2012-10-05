Best of the Week: All About the Lips

This week we have to admit we were doing quite a bit of celebrity stalking (from our cozy computer chairs, of course) due mainly to the fact that so many of our favorite stars were flocking to the front rows of the Paris fashion week shows. From Miu Miu to Chanel, the hottest stars were front and center to be snapped by photographers with their best beauty looks. What was surprising though, is instead of the typical fall smokey eye, we saw bold lips that were every color of the rainbow.

From cherry red to deep purple, we are clearly not the only ones who are experimenting with lip color this season – the stars are taking each and every hue to the red carpet. Click through the slideshow above and let us know who you think had the best look of the week!